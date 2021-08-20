Enda Kenny joins PR board

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny will join the board of public relations and lobbying firm Heneghan Strategic Communications next month as a non-executive director. It is his first commercial appointment since he retired in 2017.

He will provide guidance on the future strategic direction of the business, managing director Nigel Heneghan said.

“I have known Heneghan Strategic Communications for many years and it is a well-respected, trusted business with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the delivery of strategic communications solutions for its clients,” Enda Kenny said in a statement.

Nigel Heneghan said Enda Kenny’s insight and vast experience as leader of the Government, along with his experience in promoting international entrepreneurial activity by Irish companies and track record in FDI, will benefit the firm’s future development.

Pat Heneghan, who founded the firm was a long time advisor to Enda Kenny’s predecessor as leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach, Dr Garret FitzGerald, one of a group dubbed Fine Gael’s ‘national handlers’.

In February 2021, Vincent (Mano) Ryan joined Heneghan’s board as non-executive chairman. Heneghan’s main office is in Dublin with a consultant presence in Cork. It provides consultancy in corporate communications, financial communications, public affairs, crisis communications, and digital communications.