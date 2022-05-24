Emergency 999 call operators threaten strike action unless ‘critical safety concerns' over dispatch system are addressed

Emergency 999 call operators in Munster are threatening strike action, unless immediate steps are taken to address “critical safety concerns” they have regarding the communication system used by operators to dispatch firefighters to emergencies.

Sources in the Limerick-based Munster Regional Control Centre (MRCC), which controls fire service responses in the south of the country, said they fear “someone will die” on their watch.

It is claimed there are serious anomalies with the operating software system they have been using since October 2021.

Operators believe these concerns have been ignored for several months by Limerick city and county council, which has ultimate responsibility for the service.

The main issues include problems with mapping, dropped calls and integration with the fire service communication system.

A reliable source described the situation as “a s***-show”.

“We have have tried to explain to the council that we are not sending out pizza or taxis, if we mess up, someone dies, and it’s going to be cold comfort to anyone if they're told ‘oh there’s a glitch in the system’ — that doesn't mean anything to the operators, that operator will have to live with that, so they are stressed out of their heads,” said one source.

“It is a health and safety issue, not only for the public, but for ourselves, and there are people in there 20-odd years and they're in tears in work, because they can’t get the communication system to do what they need it to do”.

Sources said up to €14m was spent on implementing the system, but it has been “a disaster”.

There have been “a lot of near misses” over the past eight months “but as has been expressed to the council, you can only get away with this for so long”.

“For example, there have been relatively innocuous 999-calls which have dropped mid-way through, however the next call after that can be something like an infant in cardiac arrest, so you can imagine if the call dropped during that, and that’s what we would class as a near miss, and there have had a lot of near misses, and you can only push your luck for so long”.

Operators fear someone will die needlessly unless the concerns are immediately addressed.

A statement by SIPTU said its members “will ballot for industrial action if there is a failure to take immediate steps to resolve critical safety concerns relating to the operation of the software system”.

In a letter dated Friday May, 20, to the executive of Limerick City and County Council, SIPTU Organiser, Con Casey, called for “urgent action” to rectify serious problems highlighted by SIPTU members.

“Our members have for several months been highlighting serious problems with the roll-out and operation of the new CTRi software system in the MRCC.

“This has resulted in a number of serious incidents which have significantly affected the proper operation of the MRCC and as a result fire services within the Munster region,” said Mr Casey.

“Despite commitments from the management of Limerick City and County Council to resolve these issues our members have yet to see any appropriate action.

“SIPTU members in the MRCC have given a two-week deadline for appropriate measures to be put in place to resolve these issues or they will immediately move to ballot for industrial action, up to and including strike action,” added Mr Casey.

SIPTU Organiser, Suzanna Griffin, said controllers have been highlighting their concerns for the past eight months.

“We met with Limerick City and County Council senior management on Friday, May, 6, concerning these issues.

"At that meeting there was a commitment that management would revert to our members concerning what actions would be taken to resolve these issues within a week. Unfortunately, we are yet to receive a response,” Ms Griffin claimed.

“This has left our members with no option other than to move towards a ballot for industrial action in order to ensure that steps are taken to ensure the effective operation of fire services in the Munster region and public safety,” she said.

Limerick City and County Council has been contacted for comment.