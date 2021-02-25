Embattled Micheál Martin urgently seeks reassurance on Covid vaccine supplies at EU leaders’ online summit

Embattled Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has urgently sought reassurance on Covid vaccine supplies at an EU leaders’ online summit.

The 26 EU leaders will on Friday resume talks amid growing frustration about vaccine supply breakdowns, which are compounding national administrative problems slowing down inoculation rollouts in many countries.

The leaders’ meeting came amid popular dissatisfaction about continuing lockdowns, approaching the anniversary of the first Covid 19 curbs, and frustration about the EU’s vaccine poor delivery performance which lags behind Israel, the UK, and the USA.

EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has come in for criticism over the procurement plan earlier this year.

But at this leaders’ summit many of them supported her efforts and criticised big pharmaceutical companies’ failure to deliver on contractual commitments.

Italy’s new prime minister Mario Draghi – the former EU Central Bank governor credited with “saving the Euro” - questioned why the EU was not imposing stricter vaccine export controls like those used by the USA.

Brussels last month blundered badly in introducing a mechanism to stop vaccine shipments by companies deemed not to be meeting delivery obligations to the EU.

The move, which was reversed within hours, impacted on Northern Ireland’s special post-Brexit trade status and triggered off renewed EU-UK rows.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said Mr Martin had "stressed that the EU must do all it can to ensure vaccine supplies are maximised in the coming weeks and months."

Brussels officials said the Taoiseach's views were shared by the majority of his counterparts which are facing many vaccine problems.

The EU’s current inoculation rate of 6.6 shots per 100 residents is well behind the 20.3 in the US and the 28.3 seen in the UK, according to data from the Financial Times newspaper.

Five EU leaders have combined ahead of this summit to demand that more vaccines are manufactured inside the European Union.

But hopes remain that current supply problems likely to continue up to the end of March can be reversed in the following three months April to June.

