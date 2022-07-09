Elon Musk's Twitter account is suspended this afternoon, less than 24-hours after he announced he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.

Visitors to his profile are greeted by a message that says ‘Account Suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules’.

Musk is scheduled to be interviewed on stage later today at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference, delivering a jolt to the annual gathering of media and technology executives.

It was not immediately clear as to specifically why his account was suspended.

Earlier this week Musk criticised Twitter for "going too far in squashing dissenting opinions" after Jordan Peterson's account was suspended.

And Musk's attorneys have delivered an eight-page letter to Twitter, saying he planned to call off the deal to acquire the social network.

The document, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleged Twitter failed to respond to repeated requests for information over the past two months, or obtain his consent before taking actions that would impact its business - such as firing two key executives.

Twitter said in response to the document that it is "committed to closing the transaction" and plans to "pursue legal action" in order to conclude the deal.

Up until that point, conversations in media circles focused on Wall Street's reappraisal of the streaming business in the wake of Netflix Inc's subscriber losses.

One digital media executive said Hollywood, which has typically been insulated from recessions, is suddenly worried about how a worsening economy will affect their multi-billion-dollar investments in streaming services.

"For the first time, people are aware the economy does impact the entertainment business, because inflation does impact churn," the digital media executive said, referring to subscribers leaving a service.

"People are now saying, 'Wow, will people really pay for three of these things?"

Following Musk's announcement, one chief executive noted the elephant in the room - Saturday's remarks might well be uncomfortable to two conference attendees: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

One of Musk's last public messages to Agrawal came in the form of a tweet of a poop emoji in response to the Twitter CEO's defense of how the company accounts for spam bots.

Meanwhile some experts claimed that Twitter users will "benefit" from Elon Musk's move to pull out of the deal to buy the company.

Adam Leon Smith, of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and a software testing expert, told the PA news agency: "The number of spam accounts on Twitter is hardly a secret, or a surprise.

"Twitter is like a town square, open to all to shout abuse and praise as they see fit.

"That is its greatest strength and weaknesses at the same time.

"Keeping free speech out of the hands of billionaires can only be for the benefit of the general public.

"Whoever ends up owning Twitter, the challenges for all social media are how to manage dissent and debate in a way that ends online hate speech and keeps people safe.

"These are yet be fully resolved in the UK's Online Safety Bill, which needs to balance technical and regulatory solutions with education.

"Perhaps the upcoming global regulatory landscape has played a part in Mr Musk's decision, or maybe the whole thing was just another PR stunt."

Mr Musk's interest in the number of spam accounts on Twitter is believed to be linked to his then proposed plans to further monetise the platform's userbase.

The billionaire has also said he wanted to bolster free speech on the platform and make it more of a digital town square for debate, but has raised concerns after saying he would reverse the permanent ban given to former US president Donald Trump, who was kicked off the site for inciting violence around the US Capitol building riots last year.

Paul Bernal, professor of information technology law at the University of East Anglia, said: "The main thing to say is that the current situation is not unexpected: a lot of us have been thinking that Musk was getting cold feet and has been looking for a way out.

"Owning Twitter sounds 'cool' but the reality would not be easy, would not be fun, and would not be particularly lucrative.

"This is a reflection of how difficult 'free speech' is in general, a lot of people, particularly in the US, seem to imagine that all you do is 'stop censoring' and then everything will be OK, but it's really much more nuanced and multifaceted than that.

"Whatever you do has implications, and will annoy one group or another."

A Twitter Board statement read: "We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.

"We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."