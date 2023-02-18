Elon Musk reacts over Mick Wallace comments with reference to satirical meme

Elon Musk reacted as Mick Wallace criticised the European Union for its handling of the investigation into the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

The billionaire Twitter owner posted reference to a satirical meme in the wake of the Irish MEP's comments.

On September 26, the natural gas pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany were damaged by a number of explosions.

All four detected leaks are in international waters – two near Sweden and two near Denmark. Explosions were recorded before the leaks were reported.

At the time, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned of the "strongest possible response" in the event of an attack on active European energy infrastructure.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Mick Wallace said this was an act of “environmental terrorism”.

The MEP referenced US Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who claimed earlier this month that the blasts last September were carried out on orders given by US President Joe Biden.

According to Reuters, The White House dismissed Hersh's report as "utterly false and complete fiction".

In Hersh's self-published article, the Pulitzer Prize-winner claimed that the United States executed “a covert sea operation that was kept secret.”

Mr Wallace asked if the EU had become “so subservient to US empire that you can't even ask them if they did it?”

"Only last September, Commission President Von der Leyen stated that it was 'paramount to now investigate the Nord Stream pipeline attack, and that any deliberate disruption of active European energy is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response',” he said.

"Well Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Seymour Hersh, probably the most legendary investigative journalist alive, just published a report that presents detailed claims that on President Biden's orders, the US, with Norway's help, blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Hersh has a long track record of journalistic integrity. This was a premeditated terrorist attack on European critical infrastructure.

"It was also environmental terrorism. Does the EU care? Do yous need to know who did it? Or do yous want to know?

"Hersh says the US did it. Did yous ask them? Did yous ask them did they do it?

"Have we become so subservient, has the EU become so subservient to US empire that yous can't even ask them if they did it?

Growing increasingly frustrated, he added: "Yous are a f**cking joke."

Twitter boss Elon Musk also weighed into the discussion online.

Underneath Mr Wallace’s Twitter post of his speech in the EU Parliament, Mr Musk commented: “Cue André meme.”

Eric André is an American stand-up comedian, television host and writer.

He is best known as the creator, host, and co-writer of the Adult Swim comedy series The Eric Andre Show.

The comic’s humour has created some of the most enduring online memes, which are typically images with a piece text, often intended to be humourous, that are spread rapidly by social media users.

Mick Wallace has been at the centre of a separate controversy this week over his links to wine bars in Dublin.

Confusion arose after a TikTok video, first reported by the Irish Independent, showed the ex-Wexford TD claiming to have three wine bars in Dublin that were never listed on his European declaration of financial interests.

Since the video surfaced, Mr Wallace has updated his declaration to say he was a paid “advisor” to Wallace Calcio Ltd in the three years leading up to his election to the European Parliament in 2019 - when he was a TD. The advisory role was never declared on his Dáil register.

Wallace Calcio is a holding company that Mr Wallace used to own, and which is associated with wine bars and restaurants near Dublin’s Italian quarter, according to the Companies Registration Office.

He ceased to mention Wallace Calcio on his Dáil register after 2016, reporting “nil” income for his final three years in the Oireachtas.

Mr Wallace is a member of the European Parliament’s environment, public health and food safety

committee, which has responsibility for adopting alcohol-related laws.

In the TikTok video - uploaded by right-wing Italian MEP Alessandro Panza - Mr Wallace says he disagrees with putting cancer warnings on alcohol labels, a move the Department of Health has pledged to bring in this year, despite opposition from 13 EU countries, including Italy.

