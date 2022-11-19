Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on whether to reinstate Donald Trump’s account

Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter asking users to vote on whether former US President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the site.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter by its previous owners in January 2021 following the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol that left several people dead.

The tech company said it made the decision after the 6 January riot "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

Read More

The now Twitter boss posted the poll on the site today along with the words: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei" - a Latin phrase meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

As it stands, over nine million people have voted in the poll, 52.5pc of voters are in favour of reinstating Trump while 47.5pc are not.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In May, Musk said he would reverse Trump’s ban if he took control of the social media site.

Speaking at the time, he said: "Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots or spam, scam accounts. I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump.”

At the time of his ban, Mr Trump had more than 80 million followers on the platform.

This comes following speculation in recent days that Twitter may be nearing its demise as Musk continues to make major changes to the platform.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that about 140 jobs are set to go at Twitter after his department was notified of the cuts by the social media company. Twitter employs 500 people in Ireland.

“It’s about 140 redundancies, obviously my thoughts are with the staff who are affected, it’s roughly a third of the staffing in Dublin will be made redundant and they can be assured that they will receive a lot of government help,” Varadkar said.

He said there have been no suggestions at this stage that there will be any more job losses at Twitter.