Elephant sculptures are popping up in iconic locations, landmarks and open spaces throughout Belfast city centre – here’s why

Titanic Blueprint Tiles by Hannah Griffin

Aine Toner

The free, family-friendly art trail, in support of Northern Ireland Hospice, runs until August 31 and features more than 70 uniquely decorated sculptures designed by local or international artists, local schools and community groups.

Each sculpture is a different take on David McKee’s popular children’s character Elmer The Patchwork Elephant. David, who also wrote and illustrated the Mr Benn books, died in April aged 87.

