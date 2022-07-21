Elephant sculptures are popping up in iconic locations, landmarks and open spaces throughout Belfast city centre – here’s why

The free, family-friendly art trail, in support of Northern Ireland Hospice, runs until August 31 and features more than 70 uniquely decorated sculptures designed by local or international artists, local schools and community groups.

Each sculpture is a different take on David McKee’s popular children’s character Elmer The Patchwork Elephant. David, who also wrote and illustrated the Mr Benn books, died in April aged 87.

Many of the sculptures pay tribute to the history and spirit of Belfast city, from the linen industry and CS Lewis to Titanic and even Game Of Thrones, with others touching on themes such as the breathtaking Northern Irish landscape.

Two of the featured artists spoke to Belfast Telegraph about their involvement in a very different type of trunk show.

‘I wanted to represent a new Belfast’

“My wife is a children’s book illustrator and we’ve three children, so we read them a lot of children’s books. Elmer is one of them,” explains Glenn Larmour, who created ‘Urban Elephant’.

“The brief was left up to the artist, so you had a bit of freedom of expression, which was nice for a change. It was just something really fun to do and something we were in to because a lot of children would see the elephants on the trail. It’s something different and positive for Belfast too.”

Glenn’s Elmer sculpture is a colourful spray paint-based design inspired by the emergence of the graffiti and street art culture in the city.

“I would have thought other street or graffiti artists would have [submitted designs], but I was lucky enough to be the only one who did it with spray paint. It stands out from brush stuff.”

It’s an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to see art in public spaces, something about which Glenn cares deeply.

“For me, because I’m a graffiti artist, I think art is better out of galleries. That’s not saying that’s a bad place, but, for me, it’s better in and around areas where people live. I just think it sits better and, again, it’s for people to view.”

Working from a garage, which proved particularly necessary given the fumes associated with spray painting, Glenn let the shape speak for itself.

“I didn’t have a brief for myself. I wanted to represent… To me, it’s like a new Belfast,” he says.

“It has come out of the past — not to talk about the past too much — and to know your past to know your future. It’s a more modern Belfast, a better Belfast, that I’m trying to portray. It’s all cultures, different races and getting away from the politics of things. That’s what is going on in Belfast at the minute — there are street art tours talking about the new street art that is mostly done with spray paint.”

Street art, Glenn says, has “exploded” in the past decade and it’s an art form that has taken him out of his locality.

“I’ve been around since 1998, when there was no street art. I looked at street art as being tags on walls — and that was different from the Troubles because it wasn’t sectarian.

“For me, it took me out of my area and got me into the whole art thing and meeting other people from different parts of the city, which wasn’t natural at the time.

“That’s what got me into street art and it snowballed from there. You’re meeting people from all around the world here with street art, who come here for it, which is strange in a way.

“It’s important to learn about it, and for children to learn about it, and that’s what street art and graffiti bring — something different. It’s the biggest art form in the world; the biggest subculture anyway.”

Glenn regularly runs workshops within the community, helping young adults come together through creativity with large-scale art projects.

“When it comes to street art, the more creative the better. Plus, it can be a conversation starter,” he says.

“It’s thinking out of the box and being different,” says Glenn. “Obviously with graffiti there’s an element of a trained eye. If you’re a graffiti writer, you know what it says, but a lot of people don’t know what it means.

“But that starts a conversation. I get loads of people, when we’re painting around town, come up and ask about it, and that’s a really nice thing. It’s beautiful.”

‘Art is not for just one cohort of people’

Irish artist Shirley Copperwhite created ‘Love Is All We Need’, a design that is uplifting, full of colour and something that offers entertainment.

“When I sat down to design and draw I began to think of all the songs that make me feel good and I finally settled on a Beatles song,” explains Shirley, who is based in Dublin.

“Borrowing a few words here and there I incorporated them into my design.”

On delivering her Elmer for the Northern Ireland Hospice, Shirley explains, “It’s not exactly a joyful subject, but you have to focus on the good that they [the hospice] do and how they try to help people.”

Shirley has spent more than 30 years designing in the graphic and textile design industries.

The artist, who works mainly on linen and paper, said working with a 3D elephant shape “was a big learning curve”.

“Because the design that I did was so symmetrical, it’s exactly the same on the other side, give or take, because it’s hand-painted. That was something I had to work out and it took longer than I thought.”

Her Elmer took “a solid two weeks, 24/7” to create.

“I was literally getting out of bed in the middle of the night, looking at it downstairs in my studio. I’m not kidding,” she says, laughing.

“I couldn’t sleep. I just literally had to get it right — and that is the nature of some artists.”

Shirley felt a great deal of responsibility to put the best version of her Elmer out there.

“It’s a creative drive and you just don’t want to let people down, especially the hospice.

“I wanted it to be very good for the hospice and not badly painted either.

“It’s one thing getting the concept, putting the idea together, getting it past the submission process, and then you have to think, ‘Right, there’s an elephant in my studio now, literally, and how am I going to do this?’

“I sort of had it worked out mathematically and then went at it with the paints. That was another thing, getting the paints right.”

Shirley has fond things to say of the Northern Ireland Hospice — “I’ve never worked with a nicer client” — plus, she got to see her Elmer in Belfast city centre.

“It had to pop against the background of griege — everything is grey and beige — but that’s just the nature of an urban city,” she explains.

Shirley is an exhibiting artist as well as a designer and her work is held in private collections in Ireland and abroad.

Public art isn’t polarising, which more traditional art forms can be viewed as, she says.

“It’s not for just one cohort of people,” says Shirley of enjoying art.

“My entire family are in the art world, so from a really tiny age I have been going to galleries.

“My mother and father were professional artists, my sister is a professional artist and [her work] is actually hanging in the National Gallery in Dublin and in America, so I know what that’s like.

“It is very exclusive; it does not include people and people are afraid to even make comments because they feel they’re not educated enough to talk about a piece of work that’s in a gallery, which I think is really sad.

“The other thing is I was a graphic designer, so I went the commercial route, whereas my siblings did fine art, so I see both sides of the coin.”

For more information on Shirley, see shirleycopperwhite.com. To find out more about Elmer’s Big Belfast Trail visit elmerbelfast.co.uk or download the ElmerBelfast app for free from the App Store or Google Play