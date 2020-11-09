Electricity and heating emissions fall for first time since recession

CARBON emissions from energy use fell last year for the first time since the recession.

Credit for the 4.5pc drop goes to a major reduction in the use of the coal-fired Moneypoint electricty plant and warmer weather during the year compared to 2018, resulting in less demand for heating.

Significantly, overall energy use fell by 1.2pc while the economy grew by 3.2pc. One of the biggest challenges for climate action is allowing economic activity to increase without a parallel rise in emissions.

The last time emissions were at the 2019 level was in the thick of the recession in 2011.

But most of the improvement last year was down to the increased use of wind-generated electricity, a trend that is set to continue and to be bolstered with the addition of electricity generated by the country’s first solar parks.

Progress on renewable heating is much slower and is more stubborn again when it comes to transport fuels and emissions.

There was no reduction in demand for petrol and diesel for transport last year and while carbon emissions from transport fell by 0.5pc, that was due to an increase in the percentage of biofuels mixed with petrol and diesel.

That percentage can not increase further without diminishing the performance of the traditional fuels and possibly damaging vehicles using it.

The figures come from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) which quantifies the 4.5pc reduction as 1.76 million tonnes of carbon. Ireland as a whole has been emitting around 60m tonnes a year in recent years.

Jim Scheer, SEAI head of data, said the progress made in changing our electricity sources from fossil fuels to renewables was having clear results.

"Increased focus is now being given to how to reduce, and eventually eliminate fossil fuels from heating and transport," he said.

A further drop in energy use and emissions is expected this year because of reduced commercial activity and motoring during coronavirus restrictions but Mr Scheer warned that would be only a temporary effect.

“We have seen significant changes in the patterns of energy use and emissions since the introduction of public health emergency restrictions. However, when we eventually emerge from the necessary restrictions, it’s likely that many of the gains could be reversed."

Online Editors