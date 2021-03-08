Electric cars plan could cost €10 billion in buyer supports

Government has target of cutting transport emissions by 51pc by end of the decade.

Getting a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 could cost the State up to €10bn in financial incentives for buyers, a transport expert has warned.

Dr Brian Caulfield will tell the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action (JOCCA) on Tuesday that the one million EVs plan can not be relied on to cut transport emissions by the 51pc target set for the end of the decade.

He says EVs have a part to play but there is too much uncertainty over when prices will fall to make them competitive.

“To reach our 2030 targets, and assuming price parity doesn’t happen in the next nine years, a change to electric vehicles could require up to €10bn in state subvention,” he says in a paper prepared for the committee.

Dr Caulfield is associate professor at the Centre for Transport Research at Trinity College Dublin, a member of research committees with the OECD and the US-based Transportation Research Board, and has worked on projects with the Climate Change Advisory Committee and the National Transport Authority.

He bases his calculations on the grants, VRT reliefs and low motor tax rate currently available for EV buyers which can take €13,000 off the cost.

He says the fall in transport emissions during 2020 shows how “very daunting” it will be to meet the 51pc reduction target as they only dropped 17pc despite the prolonged disruption to travel for work, education and socialising during the pandemic.

Population growth will add to the challenge, creating 28.5pc more trips by 2035, with 75pc of all trips currently made by car.

Dr Caulfield will tell the JOCCA that public transport projects such as Metrolink and rail expansion in Dublin would reduce emissions, but not by 2030.

But he warns against putting them off even longer as they are needed to meet the tougher 2050 targets.

“We need to escalate how we supply and plan transport with great urgency,” he says.

JOCCA will also hear from Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, and Dr Diarmuid Torney of DCU who also stress the need for a fundamental shift in transport habits.

Environmental campaigners have meanwhile expressed concern about progress on the Government’s new climate action legislation.

The Climate Bill will put make emission cuts a legal responsibility and introduce carbon budgets for every sector of society.

Friends of the Earth said they feared delays in the bill, which went to Cabinet early last month, were due to Fine Gael trying to water it down.

A Fine Gael source rejected the claim, saying amendments had been brought a week ago and they needed scrutiny as was normal with any bill.

A spokesperson for Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said the amendments were being finalised.

“The bill will be brought back to Government shortly. There is an urgency to this, as the first five-year carbon budget includes 2021. It is important that the bill reflects the cross-party consensus which has been a feature of the debate on climate action to date.”

