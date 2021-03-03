Elderly woman left distraught after six puppies stolen from her home

One of the Cardigan Corgi pups that was stolen in Kilkenny last night. Photo: Liveline.

An elderly woman has told of her heartache after six puppies were stolen from her home last night in Kilkenny city.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline, Marie Butler of Castlemerle Kennels said the theft has left her distraught.

“My precious baby pups of seven weeks old, Cardigan Corgis of top quality breeding, were taken from under my nose last night.

“There were six of them. They’re seven weeks old today,” she said.

Ms Butler explained how she left the pups in their doghouse after their last feed at 10pm, when she heard them squealing from her kitchen a short distance away.

“I came back into the kitchen to prepare their morning feed and I heard what I would call hurt squealing.

“I just saw their enclosure gate open and the gate into their house opened.

“I can only imagine when I heard the squealing that they were being stuffed into some kind of a bag,” she added.

The puppies who were stolen in Kilkenny last night. Photo: Liveline.

The puppies who were stolen in Kilkenny last night. Photo: Liveline.

The great-grandmother revealed she has security around her home and has taken several measures to protect her dogs from falling victim to dog theft.

“If I leave the house to go to the post office I ring somebody who comes down here and sits on guard because we know that the stealing is rampant.

“Those precious little darlings haven’t had one second of discomfort since the day they were born and all I can think of now is what hole are they in and what’s happening to them?

“They’ll be so scared and so frightened,” she said.

A high demand for dogs during lockdown has driven puppy prices up by more than four or five times their usual value, leading to a surge in the illegal puppy trade.

Illegal breeders have been cashing in on the demand for pandemic puppies, with puppy farmers stepping in to fill the supply gap.

This, in turn, has led to a surge in the numbers of dogs being stolen.

Anyone with information on this theft has been asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.

