Elderly man found dead ‘with gunshot wounds’ after house fire named locally

A man aged in his 60s, arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Gardai are continuing their investigation after the body of an elderly man was found at a burning house in Co Mayo.

The man has been named locally as farmer John Brogan, who was in his 80s.

Gardai responded to reports of a house fire at Pheasant Hill in Castlebar shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday.

It is understood that the body was found inside the property with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gardai at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 60s was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Castlebar Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau began a technical examination on Monday morning, and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster has visited the scene.

The body remains at the scene pending a preliminary examination, is to be removed later for a post-mortem examination.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.