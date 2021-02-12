Eighteen more countries added to Ireland’s ‘high risk’ list for international travel

An additional 18 countries have been added to Ireland’s ‘high risk’ list for international travel.

Passengers arriving from these countries must complete a mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine.

These countries are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Read More

Legislation enforcing the mandatory quarantine is due to come into effect in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that these countries have been added to the list due to the emergency of new variants and were advised by The National Oversight Group for Variants of Concern.

South Africa and Brazil were already on Ireland’s ‘high risk’ list for international travel.

“Under the current Level 5 restrictions nobody should be engaging in non-essential travel at this time. These stringent measures on people arriving to Ireland from 20 states are necessary in responding to the risks posed by variants of concern,” he said.

“People who arrive in Ireland must now complete a full mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine if they have been in any of these states in the previous 14 days. The Government will shortly consider legislation that will require such passengers arriving here to complete this quarantine at a designated facility.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is looking at whether visa changes will be applicable to the additional countries which have been added on to the 'red list'.

Read More





Online Editors