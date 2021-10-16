Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade went to the scene of a fire at a hotel in Dublin this afternoon.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from a balcony on one of the upper floors of the high rise Glashaus Hotel in Belgard Square in Tallaght shortly after 4pm.

Fire crews and three ambulances went to the scene.

A garda spokesperson said emergency services were alerted at 4.20pm and gardaí cordoned off the area and traffic was diverted.

It was reported later the fire had been quickly brought under control.

Everyone had been evacuated from the building, said gardaí.