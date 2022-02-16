| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eight things we learnt from the Oireachtas health committee showdown with Robert Watt and Paul Reid

Paul Reid (left) and Robert Watt pictured leaving a Joint Committee on Health meeting. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand

Close

Paul Reid (left) and Robert Watt pictured leaving a Joint Committee on Health meeting. Photo: Colin Keegan

Paul Reid (left) and Robert Watt pictured leaving a Joint Committee on Health meeting. Photo: Colin Keegan

Paul Reid (left) and Robert Watt pictured leaving a Joint Committee on Health meeting. Photo: Colin Keegan

Eilish O Regan

Department of Health chief Robert Watt remained silent today when asked if he was worth his near €300,000 salary, as he was accused of not understanding Sláintecare and being too combative and evasive when asked tough questions.

Mr Watt and HSE chief executive Paul Reid were before the Oireachtas Health Committee to be quizzed on the progress of Sláintecare, the 10-year health service reform plan.

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy