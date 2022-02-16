Eight things we learnt from the Oireachtas health committee showdown with Robert Watt and Paul Reid

Department of Health chief Robert Watt remained silent today when asked if he was worth his near €300,000 salary, as he was accused of not understanding Sláintecare and being too combative and evasive when asked tough questions.

Mr Watt and HSE chief executive Paul Reid were before the Oireachtas Health Committee to be quizzed on the progress of Sláintecare, the 10-year health service reform plan.

It comes after a bruising week for the HSE, after a leaked discussion by senior Department of Health officials accused it of sloppy financial accounting and fake targets for recruitment.

So how did they perform? Were there any fresh ideas? And how soon will nearly a million people get out of a waiting list queue?

Boxing ring

We learned Mr Watt does not flinch at being called combative.

In response to Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway, who asked if he was on the same page as the committee and Government on Sláintecare, he said he was fully committed to it.

“As for the combative nature of my answers .That is a trait. You either love it or hate it. There is nothing I can do about it now," he said.

"If people are going to question my professionalism and motivation I am going to defend myself.

"And if people do not like that I am sorry about that.”

Earlier, in a testy exchange, he accused Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall of not allowing him answer a question without interrupting him.

Because I am worth it

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny asked Mr Watt and Mr Reid, who is on a five-year contract worth over €400,000 a year, if they could justify their colossal wages.

Mr Reid offered a response saying it was not a salary designed for him or by him and he applied for the job in an open public competition.

When chairman Seán Crowe asked Mr Watt he if wanted to reply he said: “No thanks, chair.”

Giving power back to the regions

The break-up of the HSE and the setting up of regional authorities is a key aim of Sláintecare, but just what level of power and autonomy they will have remains unclear.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane asked him, based on an email by Mr Watt, if he wants power to be “kept at the centre”. The deputy said “it does not chime with what Sláintecare promised”.

Ms Shortall asked Mr Watt about an email he wrote which raises confusion about the future role of hospital groups in any new carve-up.

He told her the hospital groups would be “subsumed” into the new authorities.

The deputy told him her heart was sinking. She said he did not make sense, given the geographic shape of the authorities was already agreed in 2019.

It later emerged a comprehensive plan for the authorities is being drawn up and should be available this year.

Waiting lists

A €350m waiting list plan is expected to go to Government next week which will set out actions to deliver further reductions in waiting lists, address backlogs, stem future growth, and lay the foundations for future reform actions.

It will also set out where additional funding will be allocated: €350m has been committed to support the 2022 Waiting List Action Plan, with €200m to support waiting list initiatives and €150m for the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), an increase of €50m over 2021.

There will be an emphasis on long-waiters. By the end of this year waiting lists should back to where they were pre-Covid, which is still very high.

The meeting was told it will be years before Sláintcare targets are reached.

Private practice in public hospitals

Mr Watt said it was the goal to remove private practice from public hospitals. However, it will need legislation and there is still no new contract for hospital consultants compelling them to only work in public hospitals.

No details emerged on when this, promised originally in 2020, might happen.

Recruitment

Mr Reid repeated the minimum target for recruitment this year is over 5,000 staff, with a maximum target of more than 10,000.

It is going to be very challenging to meet this year, he added. Later Mr Watt said if the target does not look like being met the money will be re-allocated.

New hospitals

Sláintecare plans for three new hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway which would only treat elective patients with no emergency department.

The timeline for these remains unclear but if they go out to procurement this year it will take another two years to process and complete. So realistically it will be years before they get under way.

HSE bashing

Mr Reid criticised what he called the negative and tired clichés around the health service that it is a terrible place to work, saying that is not the reality and it has fantastic opportunities. The HSE needs to do more to promote the positives, he added.

The verdict

The tone among members of the committee has changed.

Plaudits around the health service’s role in fighting the pandemic are for yesterday and they have been replaced by urgency and impatience to see progress.

Mr Watt will find no mercy if he fails to answer questions and Mr Reid has to come out of the Covid comfort zone, when the wider health service crises were on the backburner.