Eight south Dublin schools on final notice to open classes for students with special needs

Eight primary schools in south Dublin have been given a third and final notice to open classes for children with special needs.

If they don’t agree, Education Minister Norma Foley and Junior Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan have the legal power to compel them to do so.

The eight schools have been given a deadline of January 15 to respond positively to the latest directives from the Department of Education, following which they may be forced to do so.

According to a spokesperson for Ms Madigan, who has responsibility for the process, there are about 10 children in south Dublin seeking a school place in the current year.

Each school has been asked to open at least one special Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) class for six students.

The eight schools are: SN Padraig Naofa, Kilternan; Our Lady of Mercy Convent School, Booterstown; Scoil Bride GNS, Turret Road, Palmerstown; Gaelscoil Inse Chor, Inchicore; St Mary’s Senior NS, Rowlagh, Clondalkin; St Dominic’s National School, Mountain Park, Tallaght; Scoil Una Naofa, Crumlin and St Anne’s Primary School, Tallaght.

Schools may argue that they don’t have the space or enough suitably qualified staff to open a special class, but in the case of these schools, the department has not accepted any such reasons put forward.

Recent legislation gives the Education Minister power to compel schools to open places for children with special needs and it was used for the first time last year, in west Dublin.

In the case of south Dublin, the legal process kicked off earlier this year when 39 schools received an initial notice from the minister.

Letters sent to the schools and their patron bodies asked that they “take the necessary measures for the provision of places for additional students as soon as possible in the current school year i.e. 2020/2021”.

Some schools agreed to the request but, in early November, 25 received a second notice, 10 of which subsequently agreed to open a class.

At the time, it was thought that that would meet current demands, but there is still a shortfall of about 10 places.

