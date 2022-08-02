A total of eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence across the bank holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána conducted a national road safety campaign which included the rollout of a large number of “Life Saver” measures on our national roads.

These measures included an increase of Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoints, higher visibility of gardaí on our roads, and a targeted social media campaign with an aim to raise road safety awareness.

More than 325 drivers were drug and alcohol tested in Co Louth which saw around 30 high visibility MIT checkpoints put in place.

A total of seven drivers were arrested, six for driving under the influence and one disqualified driver.

A number of cars were also seized for varying offences.

Cavan Roads Policing units conducted speed checks along the N3. They made several detections of drivers travelling above the speed limit of 100kph. All speeders were issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices.

In the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Roads Policing units from Dublin Castle, DMR East, West, South, North Central and South Central conducted a large-scale MIT checkpoint on the M50.

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

A garda spokesperson said the days after a bank holiday weekend can see “an increased risk” for road traffic fatalities.

As of 9am this morning, 96 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, which is an increase of 25 during the same period last year.

“An Garda Síochána will this week continue to operate high visibility checkpoints nationally in an effort to save lives,” the spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána will release detailed data on detections for the August bank holiday weekend in the coming days.”