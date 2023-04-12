Education Minister Norma Foley warned that teachers marking their own students’ papers for State exams ‘a red line issue’

Education Minister Norma Foley is being warned that teachers marking their own students' papers for State exams was "a red line issue" as Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) members overwhelmingly ratified a call to ballot for industrial action if their concerns were ignored.

TUI delegates at their Cork conference overwhelmingly backed a motion warning Minister Foley and the Department of Education that any attempt to breach such red line issues would prompt a ballot on industrial action up to and including strike action at Irish secondary schools.

However, Ms Foley insisted teacher assessment of students remained an element of Senior Cycle reforms under consideration.

TUI President Liz Farrell stressed while teachers were in favour of broad reforms, such red line issues as teacher assessment needed to be carefully respected by the Government.

"Yes, teachers being asked to mark their own students' examination papers is a red line issue - if that is not respected, there will be a ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action," she said.

"We hope that the minister will come with her listening ears on today and hear what we have to say."

"We have a few issues that are fundamental to us and red line issues which are the correction of our own students' examination for State certification.

"Teachers remain vigorously opposed to the correction of our own students' examinations for State certification.

"The motion does not address that (strike action timeline) - what we are talking about is that there are red line issues in the Senior Cycle."

"We are very pro a lot of the (Senior Cycle) reform and redevelopment - what we want is consultation before anything gets anywhere near industrial action.

"The single most important thing to us is the examination of students for State certification. That is a red line issue. We will ballot members and they will decide."

However, Ms Foley insisted teacher assessment was a part of the Senior Cycle reforms - albeit a very small part.

"In terms of the assessment, it is one very small aspect of it (Senior Cycle reform) but I do want to say that we recently announced the delivery board, we announced the partnership boards - and this will be constituted with union representation and that includes the TUI," she said.

"It is a board where there is an opportunity for us to work through collectively. I have been very clear about my willingness to do this - that we work collectively through the issues, demands and the challenges.

"That is the forum and I welcome their (teachers) participation, they are involved in it.

"I recognise too, that change is never comfortable. Change brings challenges. But I think the bottom-line here is that it is in the best interests of the students.

"We are looking at a whole variety of mechanisms of assessment - whether it is oral presentations, whether it is project work - this aspect of assessment by teachers."

Ms Foley said Ireland needed to learn from the experience of other countries in terms of education reform.

"When we look at international best practice...so many experts in this field, there is a place for the assessment by teachers.

"But it will be heavily, heavily moderated by the State Examinations Commission (SEC). They have an unequalled reputation in this country in terms of the confidence they bring to the exam (process).

"I want to acknowledge that while there might be challenges and there might be uncomfortable aspects, it is my absolute intention to work through every step of the way in a collaborative and cooperative spirit.

"I want to say that there is widespread acknowledgement that there is a need for Senior Cycle reform," she said.

"That has been attested to by the unions themselves, by parents, by students and by wider society.”

She said we need to ensure students have the skill sets and the tools to compete in the 21st Century with students right across the world.

"We need to have a Leaving Certificate programme that speaks to that.

"We also need to ensure that our students are empowered within that system and we also need to ensure that their wellbeing is embedded in that.

"In the broadest context, I think Senior Cycle reform is welcomed by so many different people and individuals," she said.

The second day of the TUI's Cork annual conference was dominated by the issue of Senior Cycle reform.

Numerous motions were tabled in respect of Senior Cycle changes - with TUI officials furious that change has been driven without adequate consultation with teachers and their unions.

A motion tabled by the TUI Executive Committee, Clare and Tipperary branches - which was overwhelmingly carried - warned Ms Foley and the Department of Education teachers consider some of the changes to be "regressive, retrograde and frankly disrespectful."

The motion focused on the proposed move of oral examinations to the Easter break, a plan to move Irish and English Paper 1 to 5th Year from September 2023 and the proposed imposition of teacher-based assessment at the Leaving Cert level.

A decision on Irish and English Paper 1 has already been deferred.

"Our concerns in this regard were listened to and we are very thankful for that," Ms Farrell said.

TUI members warned that they were firmly in favour of reform - but not at the integrity of the exam process itself.

The union said that some of the reforms being brought forward were initiated and shaped by teachers and their union.

"But the Government needs to know that the TUI will vigorously campaign to protect the integrity of the State Examinations," the motion warned.

"Therefore, Congress instructs the Executive Committee to initiate a media campaign to highlight the inadequacies of these proposals both from a professional and pedagogical perspective.

"If and when necessary, (Congress is sanctioned to) ballot relevant members on industrial action - up to and including strike action."

A further motion by the Cavan branch sought that the TUI Executive Committee immediately negotiate with the Department of Education and NCCA to "put a halt to any further erosion/changes to the Senior Cycle programme until resources are put in place by the Department of Education."