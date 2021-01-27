Education Minister Norma Foley explores Leaving Cert options with education partners

Education Minister Norma Foley joined student leaders and other education partners today to discuss options around the 2021 Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams, amid growing calls for their cancellation

With schools unexpectedly closed again, Ms Foley is under growing pressure to replace the conventional exams with calculated grades.

The Government expects to make a final decision on the exams in the next week or so, and there will be a further meeting of this advisory group on Friday.

Today’s online discussion involved representatives of students, teachers parents, principals, school management bodies and the State Examinations Commission.

It sought out to flesh out various options, in the face of the unexpected closure of schools since Christmas and the stress that the uncertainty is causing Leaving Cert candidates in particular

It was arranged after a survey by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) where four in five students, predominantly sixth years, voted for having a choice between calculated grades and exams.

A similar trend has emerged in a smaller survey by the National Parents Council Post Primary, according to its president Mai Fanning, while teacher unions want to stick with exams.

A Department of Education statement described today’s meeting as “exploration of further possible options for the exams.” It added that “themes around alternatives and possible impact on the student experience were discussed.”

Earlier, Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for the Leaving and Junior Cert exams to be replaced by a system of assessed grades.

He said assessed grades were the “only realistic option for this year”, with a back-up of written Leaving Cert exams sometime over the summer, for students who would prefer that option

TDs, including in Government parties, are also seeking choice for Leaving Cert students this year.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said that Leaving Cert students had missed 11 weeks of in-class tuition in 2020 and three weeks, so far, this year, with no certainty about a date for the return to school.

He said he understood that this is not an easy decision to make and acknowledged that obtaining the data for an assessed grades system was a challenge as there was less in-class assessment available for this cohort of students than there was for the class of 2020.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said he did not make the call lightly “but ultimately clarity for students is what’s required.

