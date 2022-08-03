Economic boost as US medical devices firm Stryker to open in Cork

Ireland celebrated a major economic boost with the opening of a giant new production and research facility for US medical devices firm, Stryker.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will officially open the new expansion which involves a 156,000 square foot development outside Carrigtwohill in east Cork - and offers the firm the potential to create up to 600 new jobs in the future.

The facility - at Anngrove outside Carrigtwohill - is the latest major investment in their Irish operation by Stryker which now ranks as one of the largest employers in Cork.

Stryker now employs more than 4,000 people across production and research operations in Cork, Limerick and Belfast.

Mr Martin - speaking ahead of the opening - said it was great news for Cork and Ireland.

"Today’s opening and announcement of the capacity for new jobs is testament to the capability, dedication and vision of the Stryker team, and of the growth and success of Stryker here," he said.

"The Government will work to ensure Ireland continues to be an attractive location for the med-tech sector, and business in general, supported by our highly-skilled and talented workforce.”

Stryker's investment revolves around a special 3D printing and research centre.

The firm is a global leader in the application of additive manufacturing technologies, also known as 3D printing, to healthcare innovation, particularly for the manufacture of specialised medical devices.

The company manufactures products to treat bone-related conditions across knees, hips, shoulder, ankle, craniomaxillofacial and spine, as well as patient-specific solutions for people with significant disease progression often with no alternative.

In addition to housing Stryker’s manufacturing facilities, Anngrove is also the worldwide headquarters of the AMagine Institute, which is the center of excellence for additive manufacturing across Stryker.

The institute develops breakthrough technologies, from early research and development to full commercial launch and scaling, and deploys these new technologies across its full portfolio of products and services.

Stryker Group President Viju Menon said it was an exciting day for the firm.

“The new facility and talent will continue to unlock new opportunities that were previously not possible, accelerate innovation globally and further support our mission to make healthcare better together with our customers."

"With our experience and proprietary technology, we are excited to impact more patients and drive growth with this additional investment.We are also pleased to expand our talent base in Ireland with engaging roles across a range of disciplines. At Stryker we are committed to a diverse, safe and inclusive work environment.”

IDA Ireland Chief Executive Martin Shanahan said it was further good news for the Irish economy.

“Stryker has been innovating in additive manufacturing within the MedTech industry for more than 20 years and opened its Anngrove facility in 2016," he said.

"The expanded facility furthers the company’s four-decade commitment to Ireland and recognises the strong ecosystem of universities, engineering talent and partners such as the IDA."

"It also builds on Stryker’s outstanding track record for innovation and shows the key role Anngrove plays in the company’s global additive technology research and development.”