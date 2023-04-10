Easter break – here are 20 fun-filled activities to enjoy with your family in Ireland during the school holidays

Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon. This Easter features the 'Mud Bugs Welly Adventure where children can explore the woodland trails with walking, adventure, nature-inspired crafts and other activities.

Head to the Irish National Stud & Gardens in Tully, Co Kildare, from Good Friday to Easter Monday and get involved in Easter egg hunts, face painting and magic shows. Photo: Getty Images

In the grounds of Kilruddery House and Gardens in Wicklow on Easter Sunday and Monday, there will be an Easter-themed treasure trail and family event in aid of the DSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

There is a huge range of family-friendly activities across the country this Easter. Photo: Getty Images

From chocolate egg hunts to drumming workshops and tractor runs, a host of fun activities for children is taking place around the country this Easter. There will be high demand for all so you’re advised to pre-book your place.

1. Wander in Wicklow

Explore the beautiful grounds of Killruddery in Wicklow with an Easter-themed treasure trail and family event in aid of the DSPCA. Listen to spring stories, receive a goodie bag per family, visit baby animals and play traditional garden games. The event takes place on Easter Sunday and Monday from 10am-3.30pm. Adults €8/children €15, members pay €5/€13.50. killruddery.com

2. Get arty in Killarney

Three hour-long pop-up art workshops run by Me and The Moon will take place on Easter Monday at The Schoolhouse, Muckross House, Killarney. They’re suitable for primary school children of all ages, but younger children are welcome to join in with the help of an accompanying adult. Admission is free. meandthemoon.ie

3. Hang out with the kids in Kilkenny

The Easter egg hunt at Nore Valley Park in Bennettsbridge will see children searching the farm for hidden eggs. They can also bottle feed lambs and goat kids, pedal go-karts, take tractor and trailer rides, play crazy golf and giant chess and enjoy the two-mile river walk and nature trail. It is running every day until Easter Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Adults €10/children €14. norevalleypark.com

4. Dance on in Monaghan

Board the kiddies’ train to the walled garden in Rossmore Forest Park for its Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be there, and there’ll be a kiddies’ funfair ride, kids’ disco, face painting, magic show, mini petting farm and Easter egg for everyone. It takes place on Easter Sunday and Monday from 12-2pm or 3-5pm. Tickets €12 on gr8events.ie.

5. Tune up in Dublin

The “Happy Hoppy Easter Party” includes a singalong show to favourite fairytale classics, interactive fun activities, storytime with the Rose Princess and an Easter egg goodie bag and popcorn. It takes place at 11am and 1pm on Easter Saturday at the Green Isle Hotel, Clondalkin, and is suitable for children aged four to six. Adults €5/children €20 via Eventbrite. greenislehotel.com

6. Trail around Clare

An Easter trail will allow families to experience heritage-inspired activities at Vandeleur Walled Garden in Kilrush. Explore the spectacular grounds and walled garden, and children will receive a chocolate treat at the end. The trail runs until April 14 from 11am daily, with last entry at 4pm. Children €5. vandeleurwalledgarden.ie

7. Animal magic in Maynooth

The Easter Festival at Clonfert Pet Farm in Maynooth includes a funfair, fairy trail, kids’ disco and treasure hunt. You’ll also see the resident animals, including llamas, lemurs, owls, raccoons and meerkats. It runs until Easter Sunday. Adults €9/children €9-€18/under 2s free or €3.50 with Easter egg. clonfertpetfarm.com

8. Take pleasure in Down

An Easter egg hunt will take place in the pleasure gardens of Narrow Water Castle in Warrenpoint. As well as searching for hidden eggs, children are invited to decorate a boiled egg at home and the one chosen as the winner will receive a special prize. It is taking place on Friday and Saturday - three sessions per day. Children £12.50/adults £5 via Eventbrite. narrowwatercastle.co.uk

9. Get printing in Inchicore

There’s a free interactive history workshop for children aged 9-12 on Holy Thursday at 3pm at Richmond Barracks, Inchicore, where they’ll learn about Easter traditions from Ireland and other countries, decorate egg shells and take part in an Easter egg hunt. There’s also a fun free printing workshop for children aged 5 to 7 at 11am on April 13th, and 13 to 15-year-olds can learn to make a monoprint at 3pm. richmondbarracks.ie

10. Laughs in Portarlington

Solas, the eco-friendly garden centre in Laois, is hosting a family fun day on Easter Sunday – there are four sessions during the day. There’s an egg hunt, and children can meet the Easter Bunny and collect a chocolate egg. There’s also an art and crafts workshop and face painting. One child €15/two children €25/ three children - €30. thegardenshop.ie

11. Beat it to Kerry

Children can explore different drums and play games with them at the “Easter Drumming Playshop” at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee. Drum Dance Ireland will ensure that youngsters have fun with the drums on April 11 during two sessions at 10.30am and 12.30pm. Children €10. siamsatire.com

12. Go for it in Galway

The Spring Festival at the Slieve Aughty Centre in Galway runs until April 16, and has a variety of events and activities available from 12-6pm daily. Follow the Easter bunny trail to the Enchanted Forest, explore the organic garden and playground, pet the ponies and meet Winnie the pot-bellied pig. Kids can get their face painted, visit the nature hut and make a spring craft at one of the workshops. Adults free/children €7.50. slieveaughtycentre.com

13. Write away in Offaly

Budding young writers will have a fun and creative morning at Edenderry Library on April 13th at 10.30am. Fighting Words is hosting a free story writing workshop for 10-11 years olds, and places can be reserved by emailing offaly@fightingwords.ie. fightingwords.ie

14. Have a cracking time in Mayo

Join Pinkie Rabbit on the Easter egg hunt around the grounds of Westport House in Mayo on Easter Sunday. The heritage estate has a Pirate Adventure Park, with a log flume ride, a swinging ship and mini ferris wheel. Adults €14.50/children €7. westporthouse.ie

15. Don Easter bonnets in Donegal

The annual Easter parade takes place in Carndonagh on the Inishowen Peninsula on Easter Monday, beginning at 3pm at Túl na Rí car park. There will be plenty to see and do, including floats, fancy dress, Easter bonnets, colouring competitions, window display competitions, live music and entertainment. visitcarndonagh.com

16. Trot off to Kildare

The Irish National Stud & Gardens in Tully has a family fun programme running from Good Friday to Easter Monday from 12pm-4pm. It includes Easter egg hunts, face painting and magic shows and there is also a playground and fairy trail. Children will love seeing little foals on a guided tour of the stud and gardens. Adults €17 - €19/children €9.50 - €11. irishnationalstud.ie

17. Muddy adventures in Roscommon

Kids between five and ten will be immersed in the magic of nature at Lough Key Forest & Activity Park in Boyle. The 90-minute “Mud Bugs Welly Adventure” will see them explore the woodland trails with walking, adventure, nature-inspired crafts and activities. It takes place on April 13-14 at 11am and 2.30pm. Children €12. loughkey.ie

18. Hunt eggs in Waterford

Kids of all ages can join the Easter egg hunt run by Lismore Castle Arts in Waterford on Easter Saturday from 11am-1pm. Use the map to search the historic gardens of Lismore Castle for sculptures and other landmarks and get a chocolate reward. Children €6/two accompanying adults free. lismorecastlearts.ie

19. Tractor fun in Laois

An Easter fun day and kids’ tractor run will take place at Timahoe Heritage Centre in Laois on Easter Saturday from 12-2pm. There will be lots of themed fun, all under the watchful eye of the Easter Bunny, and children can use any form of wheels to take part in the run. Children €5/ family ticket €10 (up to three children) via Eventbrite.

20. Fairytale rides in Wexford

Children can meet beloved characters and take a train ride at Wells House & Gardens in Gorey from Good Friday to Easter Monday. They’ll be greeted by characters from Little Red Riding Hood; The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe; and Three Blind Mice. There’s also an egg hunt on Easter Sunday between 11am and 4pm at the fairy woodland walk. Adults €13/children €9. wellshouse.ie