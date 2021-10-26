East Belfast Irish language nursery school finds home in church hall

Naiscoil na Seolta opened its doors earlier this month after years of planning to bring Irish language pre-school education for three-to-four-year-olds in the local community. Photo: Stock image

The first Irish-medium nursery school in east Belfast is now up and running in rented accommodation at the Christian Fellowship Church on Belmont Road.

The shared space in the church hall is hosting the school after plans to locate at Braniel Primary had to be abandoned in July over safety fears following an online campaign of intimidation by loyalists.

Naiscoil na Seolta opened its doors earlier this month after years of planning to bring Irish language pre-school education for three-to-four-year-olds in the local community.

Linda Ervine, who has led the campaign to establish the nursery, said she was proud the school had finally found a home, adding there had been no complaints and that it now feels very welcomed in its new location on Belmont Road.

But she admitted it hadn’t been an easy journey.

“I suppose one of the worst for me was there were posters put up with my face superimposed on them. I had to involve the police at that stage,” she said.

“I felt quite threatened because you don’t know where these things are going to go.

“There have been a lot of times over the last year when it has been really worrying. But we have a really good, strong committee and have pushed on.”

Ms Ervine is continuing to provide Irish classes within Braniel Primary School to more than 400 children, and said the intimidation and untrue claims had been made by just a handful of people.

“They organised a protest and there were just five people,” she added.

“The majority of people were not bothered, not interested, but unfortunately because there were threats of protests we didn’t want to cause any problems for the children of the Braniel and their parents, so we decided to pull out and seek an alternative location.

“The unfortunate thing is that it put people from the unionist community in a very bad light.

“We’ve been made very welcome by the CFC.”

Ms Ervine said the fallout from the protest had led to a doubling of funds available for the new school thanks to an online appeal.

“The funding that we initially received covered two years but it would never have covered the list of things that we required,” she said.

“One silver lining was we had set up an online fundraiser and before the intimidation was made public we had raised £6,000.

“We didn’t make it public, we were trying to keep it under wraps, but when it was, we raised over £6,000 in two days. That made a huge difference.

“Our next plan is to get a permanent home, but it’s very early days for us.”