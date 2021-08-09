Easing of restrictions coincided with steady decrease in jobless rate last month but unemployment stands at 13.5pc

Diners embrace the reopening of bars and restaurants in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

THE jobless rate fell to 13.5pc last month as Government restrictions dramatically eased.

New figures show the portion of people in the labour force who are out of work fell by almost 3pc to 13.5pc from 16.2pc in June.

The unemployment rate stood at 19.1pc in July last year.

The rate includes those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) as well as those on jobseekers’ benefits.

Excluding those on Pup, it stood at 6.5pc, down from 6.7pc in June.

Read More

Including those on Pup, 13.2pc of men and 13.7pc of women were unemployed.

The unemployment rate was 26.8pc for those aged 15 to 24 and 11pc for those between 25 and 74.

At least 8.1pc of all Pup recipients are attending full-time education.

This would mean there are 13,229 students on Pup if they make up the same share of all recipients this month.

Statistician John Mullane noted that if the Pup scheme did not exist, they would not be eligible to receive unemployment assistance or benefit.

Separate figures show there were 346,907 people on the Pup or jobseeker benefits in July.

The number receiving the payments fell by 13.6pc during the month.

Excluding those on Pup, the seasonally adjusted Live Register stood at 169,500 in July, down 2,200 since June.

In the last week of July, 163,327 people were receiving Pup.

This was down 64,995 from the previous month, and 112,742 from a year ago.

A total of just under 53pc of those on Pup were men and 69pc were Irish.

In June, 728,748 people were on the Live Register, benefitting from the Pup or on the Government’s employment wage subsidy scheme.

This is down from 951,605 a year ago.