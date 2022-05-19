Eamon Ryan told Coalition leaders of plan to suspend two Green TDs

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan informed the Taoiseach and Tánaiste prior to the Dáil vote on the National Maternity Hospital about the likelihood two of his TDs would be suspended from the party for six months.

Green Party backbenchers Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello both supported a Sinn Féin motion calling for the new maternity hospital to be built on land owned by the State despite the Government abstaining on the motion on Wednesday night.

Their decision to defy the whip resulted in the Green Party deciding late on Wednesday to suspend both TDs from the party for a period of six months. Both TDs are to retain their Oireachtas committee memberships, however, meaning Ms Hourigan will continue to chair the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee.

Mr Ryan denied that he came under pressure to take action against Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello, but said he informed both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar of what “we were likely going to be doing”, adding: “I talked to them both earlier on in the afternoon.”

He said each party managed their own affairs and the two other Coalition parties “gave us room to manage what they knew we had to manage”.

He said under the Green Party rules the chief whip Marc Ó Cathasaigh made a recommendation to the parliamentary party that was “agreed to by consensus”.

“We’re in a very strong and important position in Government, we have real responsibility to deliver the programme for government, which is very green and which I believe is going to be good for the people of this country and in that that’s strength comes when you’re strong in government working with your coalition partners when everyone votes with government,” he said.

“For that reason - and it was with regret - the chief whip came and the parliamentary party agreed that we should suspend two members who hadn’t voted with Government.”

Mr Ryan said he would appeal to both TDs to continue to support the Coalition in Dáil votes, citing their decision to support the Government in later votes after the NMH motion on Thursday night.

Asked why a six-month suspension was given to the two TDs when both Ms Hourigan and Minister of State Joe O’Brien only had their Dáil speaking rights removed for two months when they defied the whip in July 2020, Mr Ryan said: “We're two years into government and it's the whip’s call to make a decision in terms of what's the appropriate sanction and we felt that was the right and appropriate one.”

Mr Ryan brushed off concerns that the Government could now be under pressure in Dáil votes now that its majority is down to just one.

“I haven't seen a vote that's been close in the Dáil. It is tight, but I think, as I said, it's a well functioning, stable, and committed government,” he said.

The Environment and Transport Minister said the Government was focused on having to deliver on the housing crisis, health reform and “showing a real leap in climate change”.

He was speaking at the launch of a walking and cycling index report at Dublin City Council’s headquarters in Wood Quay on Thursday morning.

He said one in 10 Dubliners are now cycling five days a week and one in four are cycling one day a week and called for those numbers to be doubled in the coming years.