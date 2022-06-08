Eamon Ryan denies having his bike driven to Limerick in State car, saying ‘I do not have a State car or driver’

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan on his bike. Photo by Mark Condren

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has denied allegations made in the Dáil that he had his bike driven to Limerick in a State-funded car.

The Green Party leader was photographed cycling around the city in March to help promote the Limerick School Cycle Bus.

Mr Ryan said he did not have a State-funded car or driver and that he drove to Limerick himself at the time and borrowed a bike from a local cycling group once he arrived.

The minister was responding to comments made by Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue in the Dáil last week that Mr Ryan had had his bike ferried from Dublin in a State car.

In a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Ryan said: “You may have heard in a Dáil speech by TD Richard O’Donoghue last week; that I had my bike driven down to me in Limerick by a State Driver in a State Car.

“I do not have a state car or driver. My bike also never left Dublin.

“I drove down to Limerick in my own car where I borrowed a bike from a local Green Party member in order to help promote the Limerick School Cycle Bus which does an amazing job organising a daily school run by bike for children and their parents.”

He added: “If I was going to take my bike with me on trip to Limerick, I would make use of the bicycle storage on board @IrishRail Bike carriages.”

Mr O’Donoghue challenged Mr Ryan in the Dáil last week about “overpopulation” in Dublin and called for flights to be diverted to regional airports.

"I've people from Dublin ringing me on a constant basis now telling me that this Government has destroyed their future, and their children, their grandchildren – why? Because you allowed Dublin to be overpopulated and they no longer can afford for their children to live in Dublin, so they want you to deploy everything back into the regional areas," Mr O'Donoghue said.

"So all our families can live – if they want to live in Limerick or they want to live in Dublin, they're allowed do that.

“But Dublin has been overpopulated for years and all of the businesses have been shoved into Dublin.

“It's time now to disperse around the country and then the proper transport infrastructure would work on a business case because the population would be dispersed and we could have a proper rail system, proper bus system and transport system.”