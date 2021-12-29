Eagle population hit as violent storms topple nests

Ireland's White-tailed sea eagle. Studies show no chicks were raised in Kerry this year. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Climate change may be a factor in a blow suffered by Ireland's White-tailed sea eagle breeding programme as nesting sites were badly hit by violent spring storms.

The revelation came as it emerged there was only one successful nesting pair of one of Ireland's largest raptors last year.

Kerry – the stronghold of the reintroduced bird of prey – saw its breeding pairs badly hit by a violent spring storm which took out multiple nests.

Sea eagles were reintroduced to Ireland in 2007 having become extinct in the early 20th Century from human persecution.

In 2020, there were at least 10 breeding pairs hunting in territories across Ireland.

Kerry is the mainstay of the population with seven pairs, with birds in Galway, Tipperary and Cork.

At least nine pairs laid eggs in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary and Galway in 2020.

However, it has now emerged that violent spring storms played havoc with the eagle nests during the critical breeding period in 2021.

Irish White-Tailed Sea Eagle programme director, Dr Allan Mee, said a number of factors including climate change was being considered.

"A lot of the pairs got hit by a late spring storm," he told Radio Kerry.

"That has been happening now for the last few years – maybe it is a sign of the times with climate change and all that. It took out a lot of nests in late April.

"But on the positive side, we had a nest up in Lough Derg that had fledged three chicks which is the first time that has ever happened in Ireland.

"No chicks were raised in Kerry this year for the first time – it was a kind of wipe-out for all the nests. But we hope we will get back on track and we won't get any of those nasty spring storms next year."

While the eagle was reintroduced to Ireland in 2007, the population has been boosted by the repeated introduction of birds collected under licence in Norway.

White-tailed eagle chicks were collected by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA) and transported to Ireland for release in June 2020 and June 2021.

Phase II releases began in 2020 with the collection of an additional 10 birds from nests in Norway and their release eight weeks later at Lough Derg, Co Tipperary and the Shannon Estuary.

White-tailed sea eagles feed primarily on fish, water birds and carrion or animal carcasses.

Most pairs settle on territories around the coast and large freshwater lakes to breed.

However, the bird is incredibly vulnerable to human activity.

A scientific review indicated Ireland’s small population was still vulnerable to mortality factors such as illegal poisoning while the breeding population was negatively impacted by Avian Influenza in 2018 and Storm Hannah in 2019.

One of the birds released on Lough Derg became very sick from lead poisoning and was only saved through human intervention and months of subsequent care.

Eagles have also been affected by rodenticide poisoning, likely picked up from dead or dying poisoned mammals. Three birds have also died after accidentally colliding with spinning wind turbines.