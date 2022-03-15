DWTS contestant Denys Samson reveals daily torment over family stuck in Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars contestant Denys Samson has revealed the daily torment he endures as his family struggles with the constant onslaught from Russia in his native Ukraine.

The professional dancer, paired with singer Erica Cody on the RTE ballroom dance reality show, was born and grew up near Odessa – now believed to be next in line for Russia’s continued bombardment.

He said his family, including his mother, are living in constant fear as the assault by Russia intensifies and ordinary people in Odessa are lining the beaches with sandbags to stave off what they fear will be an imminent invasion of the southern Ukraine port city.

Speaking on RTE One’s Claire Byrne Live last night, he revealed how he is in contact with his mother every day on WhatsApp to make sure she is okay.

But their conversations through the messaging app are short and to the point to protect against any enemies monitoring their calls, he said.

"This time is not easy (for them). They can still hear bombs going off,” he said.

As much as he would like to return to his homeland to help his family, he said his mother wants him to remain in Ireland “because if I go back they won’t let me out,” he said of the Ukrainian government’s order under martial law that all men aged between 18 and 60 must stay and fight.

"They’ll give me a gun,” he said.

He said he would love to bring his family to safety in Ireland but can’t right now due to the dangerous situation there for anyone travelling in the country.

But in the meantime, he said he tries to stay hopeful and is immensely proud of his countrymen for standing up to Putin and the Russian invaders.

"I try to stay positive. Of course I have hope. I look at those brave people. They are still positive, they are still smiling, “ he said.

He also said he is very proud of Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy for his bravery and leadership during the invasion.

He was also ironically the winner of the Ukraine’s version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ during his previous career as an actor and comedian, he added.

"He is unbelievable,” he said.

"He is a true man who really loves his country.”