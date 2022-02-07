DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson is gambling with his future and the Union

In the last seven days there have been events that in a normal news cycle would have dominated the front pages for days. Such was the fast pace of developments, many became little more than a footnote in an extraordinary week.

Arlene Foster’s reign as leader was organically reaching an end but the manner in which she was removed did not sit well with many members of the DUP.

The party has an issue with female voters.

The fact Arlene was overthrown in a brutal coup, organised by Edwin Poots, the man who reminded her of her duties as a “wife and mother” on the day she made history as the first female First Minister, did not help with the DUP’s image as patriarchal and misogynist.

Jeffrey Donaldson knows he needs to change this if he is to turn his party’s fortunes around before the election.

His backing of a political newcomer Diane Forsythe over one of the party’s heavyweights in Poots would appear to be part of that image makeover.

Poots had cooked up the strategy of running in South Down following a chinwag with his mate Jim Wells, the sitting MLA.

Wells is a man who holds incredibly old-fashioned views. He is also someone who makes regular media appearances without the approval or backing of the DUP press office.

No one knows what he is going to say next and therefore he was constantly problematic for the party’s image.

The DUP’s problems are not just protocol-related, the internal tensions that are consistently being played out in public are certainly not vote winners.

For a party that once prided itself on being a ‘family’, they are now publicly advertising their dysfunction.

Sammy Wilson’s statement, having a swipe at his party colleague, was jaw dropping.

“It is disappointing that Edwin has not accepted the decision, especially because he has a seat of his own which he is free to contest and there are other vacant places available which he could have chosen and is still free to choose if he so wished,” said Mr Wilson.

I had to read that line twice. It’s as close to telling someone to ‘dry their eyes’ as you can get without actually saying those words.

Was the move to prematurely resign First Minister Paul Givan linked to those internal tensions?

After all he was Poots’ man, in fact the Minister lost his job as leader for nominating him against the wishes of senior party members.

The Givan resignation was in itself not surprising — Jeffrey Donaldson has been threatening to collapse the Executive since last October.

However, the timing was. It was originally said that February 21 was the deadline for movement on the NI Protocol or else the DUP would walk.

When Edwin Poots was having his big moment in the sun over stopping the protocol checks, it surely made more sense politically to let that move settle before introducing a resignation to the mix.

Any party press officer will tell you the timing of significant actions is key, and they should be spaced out so as one does not detract from the other.

So, what happened that the DUP pushed the nuclear button not just once but twice in under 24-hours?

To fully understand the events of last week you have to go back to last summer. What seemed like a very parochial argument over a bonfire in Tigers Bay in north Belfast appears to have been the starting point for the Brexit port checks row.

Loyalist Jamie Bryson represented the bonfire group claiming that the Communities and Infrastructure ministers could not make a unilateral decision to remove the pyre as it was a “significant or controversial” point that required Executive approval.

Almost unnoticed at the time was that Edwin Poots wrote a detailed letter in support of Bryson which was handed to the court.

The minutia of legal points over government procedure doesn’t usually make for interesting headlines.

But following the case brought by Sean Napier over the DUP’s refusal to attend North South ministerial meetings the ‘significant and controversial’ element of Executive function was again raised.

Within a week Unionist Voice Policy Studies, a group headed by Jamie Bryson, threatened legal action against Minister Poots over the protocol checks facilitated by his department, saying they required Executive approval because they were … yes you guessed it, ‘significant and controversial’.

Worth noting was the speed at which Minister Poots conceded, saying straight after the Christmas recess that he intended to put a paper before the Executive when it seems unlikely there would have been time for it to be considered by the department’s solicitors.

The paper was blocked by Sinn Fein, something Poots must have been aware was highly likely, the Minister says he took legal advice from former attorney general John Larkin and not Brenda King, the current attorney general. That advice will now be tested in court.

The language around the decision to remove checks was starting to get uncomfortable, straight off the back of Kate Hoey’s comments on ‘nationalist activists’ in the law, media and civil service.

Former head of the civil service David Sterling said he was “appalled” at the politicisation of the sector by some unionists.

Those who have always opposed the Good Friday Agreement seemed delighted with the tactic — they see as destroying unionist confidence in power-sharing and all its instruments once and for all.

Two birds with one stone, bring the walls of the house crashing down.

Sir Jeffrey’s surprise intervention in resigning his First Minister three weeks ahead of plan will have helped derail that tactic. It makes him look tough on the protocol to the electorate but also sends a message to those within his party who may be working to a different agenda that he’s the boss.

As someone who watches every twist and turn of politics here with interest, I’m looking forward to seeing the outworkings of that strategy in a busy count centre not too long from now.

It’s not just his own career but ultimately the future of the union that Sir Jeffrey is gambling with. For unionists, the stakes have never been higher.