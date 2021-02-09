DUP protocol petition backed in North Korea, the Vatican and Kazakhstan - according to location of signatories

The DUP's petition to ditch the Northern Ireland Protocol has been signed by people from 89 countries - including one person in North Korea and some in the Vatican.

With over 130,000 signatures, the issue looks set to be debated in Parliament at some stage.

Signatures have come in from around the globe, from North Korea, where internet access is not generally available, to tiny Tuvalu, and faraway Kazakhstan, Mozambique and Belize.

Six people from Vatican City have signed, and 102 from the Republic of Ireland, according to a breakdown of the location of the signatories.

Read More

In the UK the Upper Bann constituency held by the DUP's Carla Lockhart has recorded the largest number of signatures at 6,073.

The West Belfast seat of Sinn Fein's Paul Maskey has the lowest figure locally, with just 1,442 putting their name to the petition calling on the Government "to use all the powers it has to move urgently to protect UK trade and to ensure all UK goods and produce can freely flow to and from every part of the United Kingdom".

The top six constituencies backing the petition are all DUP seats.

The seventh is North Down, where the MP is Alliance's Stephen Farry, who backs the protocol.

Two Sinn Fein-held constituencies - North Belfast and Fermanagh South Tyrone - also have more signatures than DUP MP Gregory Campbell's in East Londonderry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip has a mere 77 petitioners, while the Great Yarmouth seat of Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis records just 116.

Ms Lockhart told the Belfast Telegraph: "Upper Bann has the most signatories and I'm delighted with that, but we haven't reached the finish line.

"We have made a good start, but there is more to do.

"We need to see more people sign the petition so that when it is debated in Parliament, MPs are in doubt about the level of anger and frustration.

"In 24 hours 100,000 people signed this parliamentary petition.

"They were drawn from every constituency in the UK.

"The DUP has led the way in making the argument against the protocol in Parliament and now the people have sent a clear message to London that they want it scrapped.

"It's time for the Prime Minister to act and ensure people in Northern Ireland have the same access to the UK single market as people in England, Scotland and Wales."

Once a petition receives more the 100,000 signatures it must be considered for a debate in Parliament by the Petitions Committee.

However, debates on public petitions in Westminster are currently suspended due to Covid.