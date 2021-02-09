| 1°C Dublin

DUP protocol petition backed in North Korea, the Vatican and Kazakhstan - according to location of signatories

DUP leader Arlene Foster (Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye) Expand

DUP leader Arlene Foster (Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

David Young

The DUP's petition to ditch the Northern Ireland Protocol has been signed by people from 89 countries - including one person in North Korea and some in the Vatican.

With over 130,000 signatures, the issue looks set to be debated in Parliament at some stage.

Signatures have come in from around the globe, from North Korea, where internet access is not generally available, to tiny Tuvalu, and faraway Kazakhstan, Mozambique and Belize.

