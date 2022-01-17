DUP is once again bending the democratic rules to the limit

Stormont’s system of government is founded on power sharing, partnership — or consociationalism to give it its technical term. Fairness, equity, openness and transparency should be keywords.

From time to time, we need external help, most recently from the British and Irish governments’ publication of the New Decade New Approach document in January 2020.

Those interventions are supposed to be balanced, recognising the democratic mandate of all the parties entitled to a place at the Executive table, although often the realpolitik is that proposals are weighted to reflect the fact that some parties are bigger than others, NDNA being an example.

What those interventions should not do is favour one party only. Yet that is exactly what this double jobbing proposal is intended to do – prop up the DUP.

Not for the first time either. A previous UK Government bent over backwards to accommodate the DUP at St Andrews in 2006, agreeing to change and corrupt the terms of the 1998 Belfast Good Friday Agreement, an agreement endorsed by all the people of this island, north and south, in referendums.

The question is why. Why reward the DUP’s bad behaviour, threatening to walk away from devolution? It’s been suggested the thinking is that Stormont is again on shaky ground, so we need more experienced politicians in the mix.

I suggest the problem is not the lack of experience, but the fact that the DUP and Sinn Féin have been in power too long. They have been leading our devolved government for 15 years now, suggesting the answer to better government is not more of the same.

To the contrary, the answer is less DUP, not more. In any case, there appears to be nothing to stop the eight DUP MPs standing for the Assembly, getting elected, and immediately standing down to allow the party to co-opt their replacements.

If it was a good idea to stop double jobbing, and it was, then we deserve a credible explanation for why it is right to re-introduce it now. And why it is limited to the duration of the current Westminster mandate? If it is a good idea in principle, it would not be time limited.

The fact it is must mean it is a tactic, the sort of tactic the DUP are famous for.

They are never done with their political wheezes, bending the democratic rules to the limit. After 1998, they took their ministerial positions but refused to sit with Sinn Féin at the Executive table.

In 2015, Peter Robinson withdrew all his ministers bar Arlene Foster, who remained to ensure, in her own words, that “rogue Sinn Féin or renegade SDLP ministers” did not “take decisions that will harm the community...”

If those are examples of the DUP as short-term tacticians when unionism is crying out for strategists, this double jobbing proposal is further proof that the current UK Government is complicit.

Think of how Prime Minister Johnson tried to redefine how parliament deals with sleaze during the Owen Paterson affair. Think of the proposal to offer an amnesty (statute of limitations to be technical), which some analysts say is worse than Pinochet’s Chile. I imagine this double jobbing proposal might elicit a nod of approval from Vladimir Putin.

A word of warning. When UK Governments do something as outrageous as this, favouring one party over all others, that is never the full story. There is always a price to pay. Sinn Féin will see the opportunity to demand something substantial.

The real losers will not be the other main party of devolution. It will be the people who deserve better.

Mike Nesbitt is an MLA for Strangford and a former Ulster Unionist leader