| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

DUP hits out at Lord Mayor of Belfast for attending IRA memorial event

First citizen there in a personal capacity, but it’s branded ‘insult’ to Shankill bomb families

Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black Expand
The IRA set off 26 explosions in Belfast, which killed 11 people and injured 130 on Bloody Friday in 1972 Expand

Close

Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black

Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black

The IRA set off 26 explosions in Belfast, which killed 11 people and injured 130 on Bloody Friday in 1972

The IRA set off 26 explosions in Belfast, which killed 11 people and injured 130 on Bloody Friday in 1972

/

Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black

Brett Campbell

The Lord Mayor of Belfast’s participation in an IRA commemoration has been described as “a calculated insult” to those marking the anniversary of the Shankill bomb.

Sinn Fein’s Tina Black was among the large crowd gathered on the Falls Road on Sunday to remember ‘D’ Company members who died during the Troubles.

Most Watched

Privacy