DUP hits out at Lord Mayor of Belfast for attending IRA memorial event

The Lord Mayor of Belfast’s participation in an IRA commemoration has been described as “a calculated insult” to those marking the anniversary of the Shankill bomb.

Sinn Fein’s Tina Black was among the large crowd gathered on the Falls Road on Sunday to remember ‘D’ Company members who died during the Troubles.

The notorious unit, nicknamed ‘The Dogs’, carried out some of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

It was responsible for Bloody Friday in June 1972 when at least 20 car bombs detonated across Belfast, killing nine and injuring 130 others.

Belfast City Council said Ms Black did not attend the event in her role as Lord Mayor.

However, her presence provoked anger among DUP councillors, who described it as “another demonstration of Sinn Fein’s inability to offer leadership to the entire community”.

“Over the last number of weeks the vast majority of people have been appalled by sectarian glorification of the Provisional IRA,” a statement from the DUP group at Belfast City Hall read.

“An event such as this so-called commemoration for the ‘D Company’ of the IRA does nothing but offer legitimacy and encouragement for sectarianism and division in our community.

“The attendance of the Lord Mayor at such an event would be unacceptable at any time.

“However, for such a glorification of terrorism to take place when citizens of Belfast were marking the 29th anniversary of the Shankill bombing, is a calculated insult to innocent victims in our city.”

The IRA set off 26 explosions in Belfast, which killed 11 people and injured 130 on Bloody Friday in 1972

Whatsapp The IRA set off 26 explosions in Belfast, which killed 11 people and injured 130 on Bloody Friday in 1972

Nine innocent people were killed when the IRA blast ripped through Frizzell’s fish shop on October 23, 1993.

Bomber Thomas Begley also died in the atrocity, which left another 50 injured.

His accomplice Sean Kelly survived and was given nine life sentences, but was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

As survivors and grieving relatives remembered the innocent lives lost that day, Ms Black — who vowed to work “night and day for everyone in the city” when she was installed as Lord Mayor — stood under an IRA mural at the republican garden of remembrance, which contains plaques and monuments dedicated to IRA members.

The DUP statement added: “At all levels it is apparent that Sinn Fein are incapable of providing leadership for anyone in the community beyond their own narrow republican clique.”

Sinn Fein said Ms Black attended the commemoration to mark “the 50th anniversary of the killings of a number of local people by state forces” and “the deaths of a number of other local republicans”.

The party added: “Everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect, a right enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

“And Sinn Fein will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of our patriot dead.”