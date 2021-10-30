Dumped by Ulster Bank? Here’s where you could look to park your money

If, like me, you’re dreading the hassle of finding a new bank after being unceremoniously ditched by Ulster Bank’s departure, you may be feeling a little unloved.

The bank’s ‘Choose, Move & Close Readiness Campaign’ is a warning that, unlike the customers of fellow departee KBC who are helpfully being moved lock, stock and barrel to Bank of Ireland, Ulster’s consumers are going to have to do all the legwork themselves.

The UK bank is “encouraging” its Irish customers to “consider their options”, corporate-speak for “Get a move on”.

But they’re long enough in Ireland to know that we border on apathetic; last-minute merchants who will only do what we have to when we absolutely need to.

So, what’s out there and how do we choose? It really depends on what kind of customer you are.

Young, mobile and debt free? Well the world’s your oyster. You probably have a Revolut account, are fintech savvy and happy to consider a digital bank like N26. You need to pay a few bills every month, have somewhere to send your salary and you’ve never visited a branch in your life.

Go for it, but keep a regular bank to service Revolut – try EBS MoneyManager. It’s largely free to run, only has basic account functions but will do the job nicely. If you need a loan or overdraft though, you’ll have to use a traditional lender.

Prefer a bells and whistle operation? Saving for a mortgage? Google/Apple pay, a smart app with graphs, pictures and tons of rewards and offers? AIB and PTSB have you covered. Customer hungry, full branch network and loads of fancy gizmos to play with on your phone. But you’ll pay – over €100 a year for the pleasure, all told.

Stuck with a big mortgage, car loan and credit card? You’re a bank’s dream. They’ll be lining up to take you on, as long as you’re comfortably servicing all your debt, that is. Loans are assets, and AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB will be glad to have you. They’ll also want your current account and get ready to be seriously flogged (er, marketed) insurance products and even more loans. Lucky you.

Retired, living on a pension with all your savings on deposit? Uh oh. You’re a loss leader and don’t be surprised if you meet resistance from other banks. Over 65s don’t pay fees and minding your cash is costing the bank money as they’re charged negative interest rates to park it somewhere.

There’s little profit to a bank, and you can’t be sold profitable products like mortgages. You could approach a credit union, many offer a full banking service and may (reluctantly) take your savings with it. But some have caps on how much they can hold on deposit, so you may have to shop around. It’s €4 per month, although some offer concessions to pensioners.

Nobody has to do anything right now. Your money is completely safe where it is, but you can expect more warning shots across the bow in spring. You’ll have six months to make your move.