Garth Brooks plays the first of five nights in Croke Park, Dublin. Picture by Mark Condren

Garth Brooks fans outside Croke Park park before the fourth night of his Dublin Concerts. Anna Marie and Shakira Berry Picture; Gerry Mooney

Driving up O’Connell Street was a sight straight outta Nashville.

Two horses carrying a carriage bearing four revellers in Stetson hats, cocktails in hand, country music blaring.

Just killing time until the Garth Brooks concert.

From early in the afternoon, the massive push had already begun, with Dublin city keeping it country. There were more cowboy hats, check shirts and boots than Dallas, Texas.

The train that arrived from Belfast pulled into Connolly station shortly before 3pm, discharging a glut of concert goers in the ubiquitous hats, towing wheely cases.

With three massively successful shows under his buckled belt, Brooks stages his penultimate gig tonight – and fans are expecting it to be every bit as good as they are expecting.

Read More

Sisters Shakira (20) and Annamaria Berry (25) from New Ross, Co Wexford grew up listening to Brooks because their aunts, and uncles and "everybody in the family” are fans.

“We love him, we just love him,” said Shakira. “He’s so good-looking, too – he’s country and western, he’s happy – he’s just what we are.”

“We know all the words, all of them.”

Her first ever concert, she was looking forward to joining in with the songs she loves.

Mary Casey and Andy Melville had travelled over from London for the event. The hotels were expensive, and they paid €570 for two nights.

“But it’s worth it though,” says Mary.

“He won’t come to England because he reckons they’re too dry,” said Andy.

“And he’s right,” added Mary.

Organisers have labelled it as “probably the biggest cultural even in Ireland in the history of music,” with over 400,000 tickets sold.

That is maybe overselling it, a little, but the atmosphere in the capital is certainly building.

The gates will open at 5pm, with Brooks taking to the stage at 7.30pm.

Organisers have urged people to allow plenty of time to get to Croke Park before the start of the show.

No early queuing is permitted in the streets around the stadium.