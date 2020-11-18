Dublin Zoo donations reach €1m as Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Fair City’s Rory Cowan among those to ‘adopt’ an animal

An Asian elephant and her calf at Dublin zoo. Photo: Patrick Bolger

Dublin Zoo has thanked the people of Ireland for their “amazing” generosity as a fundraising campaign to save the attraction has raised over €1,000,000 in just one day.

The Zoo were forced to issue a cry for help to the public after revenue was decimated by the pandemic this year and announced the launch of 'Save Dublin Zoo'.

The public responded instantly and the Zoo said they are "lost for words."

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, earlier said his department are looking at options “so that our Department will be able to offer short term financial support to help tide the two main zoos past this immediate challenge."

Fota Wildlife Park is also in line to receive short term support from the state.

Gerry Creighton, Dublin Zoo Operations Manager, released a video earlier today thanking people for their donations but said, “please do not stop donating as we need so much more.”

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Fair City star Rory Cowan have ‘adopted’ animals at Dublin Zoo to support its massive fundraising drive.

The zoo has developed new ‘adoption packs’ and there are a range of animals to choose from including: elephant, red panda, gorilla, giraffe, rhino, penguin, okapi, lion, zebra, orangutan, wolf and snow leopard.

Ms Chu has adopted an elephant and has urged people to support the zoo if they can.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Chu said: “It’s a Dublin institution, but quite a lot of people would have grown up with it as well. I would have grown up with the zoo, in a much smaller form. It is nice to have that space. You don’t expect it ever to not be there.”

Ms Chu pointed out that the zoo needs €500,000 each month at the moment. “When you talk about feeding animals, you are also talking about caring for them, and making sure their habitat and their environment is conserved – that all takes money. When you look at the area the zoo covers, the amount of species, that is why it costs so much.

She said she picked an elephant because she loves those animals.

Her partner, Green Party TD Patrick Costello, sponsored an elephant for her previously in a conservation habitat. “I had always loved elephants. Alex, our little girl, loves elephants as well,” she added.

Actor Rory Cowan said: “I’ve just adopted four animals at Dublin Zoo. The zoo needs our help more than ever to stay open.”

He urged people to donate what they can or adopt an animal as a Christmas gift.

He adopted an elephant, gorilla, giraffe and penguin.

Senator Lynn Ruane also revealed on social media: “My Granda Ruane was a zookeeper at Dublin Zoo, my Da would tell us stories his Da told him.”

She too sponsored some animals and said she hoped to see huge support for the zoo.

Meanwhile, Dublin Zoo operations manager Gerry Creighton thanked the public for its outpouring of support.

“We’ve just received word that we have passed over half-a-million euro.

“Thank you so much,” he said, urging people to please continue to support them.

“We need so much more, we are so grateful. From all the team at Dublin Zoo, thank you,” he said.

The adoption packs are €50 and will include a certificate of adoption, one free adult entry to Dublin Zoo, a car sticker, a photo of the chosen animal, a pen, a pin badge, a tote bag and a fact sheet on the chosen animal.

Every euro received will go towards the care of animals. It costs €25 to feed one red panda for a day while €50 is enough to feed a lion for one day. Daily feed for an elephant costs €75 while €100 will feed a southern white rhinoceros for a week.

Online Editors