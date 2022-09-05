Dublin traffic: M50 northbound closed following major collision during rush hour traffic

The northbound lanes of the M50 are closed due to a collision near Junction 10 Ballymount this Monday morning with long rush hour tailbacks reported.

The collision occurred at approximately 8am between Junction 11 Tallaght and Junction 10 Ballymount and all lanes are blocked due to the incident.

Emergency services are attending to the collision and long tailbacks are reported this morning amid rush hour traffic.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland are advising anybody on the M50 travelling northbound south of J11 at Tallaght or J12 Firhouse to use these exits instead due to the long delays.

Gardaí have warned anybody using the M50 this morning to expect delays.

Traffic before J11 Tallaght can avoid the M50 Northbound by diverting towards the N81, using the Outer Ring Rd and rejoining the M50 via the N7 and N4

There have been no reports of casualties in the collision as of yet.