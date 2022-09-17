Dublin students tackle ancient geometry problem and take first place prize at EU young scientist contest

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with BT Young Scientist 2022 winners, Aditya Kumar (left) and Aditya Joshi, and Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, at Government Buildings Dublin. Photo: Fennell Photography

BTYSTE 2022 winners Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, have scooped 1st prize at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) with their project entitled: “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”.

Two Irish students have scooped the first-place prize at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, from Dublin, who were the winners of this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, today won the European contest with their project titled ‘A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’.

The problem concerns finding two perpendicular lines which divide a given triangle into four equal areas.

Aditya and Aditya’s project originates from an area of geometry that has a very long history with different solutions proposed.

The Synge Street CBS students triumphed with their project which proposed a new approach to the mathematical problem – it has been attempted since the 17th Century - and put forward ways in which it could be applied to contemporary engineering challenges.

Kumar and Joshi, fifth-year and fourth-year students, faced stiff competition from hundreds of students representing EU member states and other guest countries, including USA, Canada, and Ukraine.

The competition took place in Leiden, Netherlands, this week.

“We’re still in shock at receiving such a positive response in Europe to our project, and we know we would never have made it to Europe if we didn’t take part in BTYSTE last January,” they said in a joint statement.

“We’ve been guided along the way by our school and the BTYSTE team, it’s hard to put into words what winning at EUCYS means to us.

“If anyone was thinking of entering the 2023 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, there is still time, and we highly recommend students all over Ireland take a shot at entering a project in an area of science that excites them.”

To celebrate their achievement, BT Ireland has decided to extend the entry submission deadline for this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023 to Monday, October 3 at 5pm.

The head of the BTYSTE Mari Cahalane said she is “incredibly proud” of the two winners who “represented Ireland so well” at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

“To take the first-place prize at EUCYS is a tremendous achievement for them and a credit to their supportive families, school and teachers who have helped them along this journey,” she said.

“We at BT Ireland have decided to extend the BTYSTE project deadline until Monday October 3rd to celebrate the success of our 2022 winners at the EU Young Scientist Competition.

“We want to encourage as many students as possible to get their entries in ahead of the new extended deadline and ensure as many people as possible can get their chance to showcase their STEM skills in the RDS this January.”