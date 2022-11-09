Dublin restaurant takes first spot on National Geographic top 10 list

A Dublin restaurant has topped the list for 10 of the best eateries on the island of Ireland.

The National Geographic published its list of 10 of the best restaurants north and south of the border

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin was ranked number one and described not only as the “jewel” of Dublin’s north side, but also the “North Star for Irish fine dining”.

“For three decades, Chapter One wowed food lovers while tickling the tummies of well-heeled regulars, and a recent reboot under chef Mickael Viljanen moves the dial deliciously,” the article said.

“He’s a Finn who knows Irish food inside out, a technical wizard who composes like an artist, and madly ambitious (many expect this will be Ireland’s first three-Michelin star restaurant).”

The article stated that Chapter One was “expensive, but essential”.

Pilgrim’s, Co Cork

Described as a “deceptively simple restaurant”, the article said Pilgrim’s menus change daily, featuring the “best local produce the kitchen can get their hands on”.

“Dishes on set menus might include a light but agreeably autumnal pork belly served with apple, blackberry and pickled beetroot, or albacore tuna pinging with tomatoes and crispy kale,” the article said.

“White walls and wooden tables are lifted by pops of wildflowers and curated touches — an old branch over the fireplace here, a Patrick Scott print there. On our visit, even a basic side of oak-smoked potatoes with wild garlic mayo brought smiles of pleasure.”

The Muddlers Club, Belfast

Chef Gareth McCaughey’s Muddlers Club is compared to a “gourmet geocache hidden in its backstreets”.

“Named after a secret society that met here over 200 years ago, it’s a social space, with a post-industrial feel softened by lovely ceramics, big windows and a small cocktail bar.

“The open kitchen, meanwhile, serves up a slick balance of confident, Michelin-starred cuisine that never feels overbearing — think Mourne lamb with aubergine and dukka, for example, or duck with charred carrot, miso and almond (you’ll be asking how they cook those chips, too).

The Olde Glen, Co Donegal

The Olde Glen, ranked in fourth place, is described as a “cosy bar and restaurant” by Donegal native Ciarán Sweeney who returned from Forest & Marcy in Dublin.

“The room is a former dancehall; the pub right next door; and the chef elevates ingredients like house-smoked Atlantic salmon, oysters or market fish — for example, fillet of Greencastle cod or hake paired with cauliflower and coconut, crab fregola and a light curry velouté.

“Don’t miss his fermented potato bread with bacon and cabbage — it might sound a touch stereotypically Irish, but it arrives as a trio of bread, a ramekin of crispy cabbage and bacon bits, and a little copper pot filled with bacon essence. They gobbled it up in Dublin, as they do here."

Kai, Co Galway

The article states that Kai is the perfect restaurant for a “peach of a city” like Galway. Chef Jess Murphy is from New Zealand, and Kai is a Maori word meaning “to eat, consume, feed (oneself), partake, devour”.

“Homely interiors, a chalkboard menu, jars of delight pickling and infusing on shelves and friendly staff pinballing between wooden tables… it all sets the scene for fiercely seasonal and creative food.

“Dishes include Roscommon lamb chops with beetroot picada and tahini, or Rossaveal hake with burnt butter cauliflower (there’s a burnt butter ice cream on the dessert menu, too).”

Beach House, Co Waterford

Ranking in sixth place, Beach House by Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan is credited for “rebooting” Tramore’s reputation.

“Along with rising stars like Seagull Bakery and Mezze, it’s got Tramore trending again.

“Open for lunch only in a Victorian townhouse, you may detect a hint of St. John’s in its restrained feel, though the daily menus are songs to Irish seafood — with short, tantalising descriptions of torched mackerel, say, mussel ravioli, or an oyster served with shallot and fennel pollen (two to three plates are advised per person).”

MacNean House, Co Cavan

MacNean House by Neven Maguire, one of Ireland’s best-known chefs, is situated in the tiny border village of Blacklion.

“The dining room is a formal affair, layered in white linen; the ‘Prestige Menu’ is an Irish classic skilfully anchored in French technique — from a ‘Study of Shellfish’ marrying seared scallop, prawn kataifi and crab ravioli to the braised short rib sliding in jus.”

Aimsir, Co Kildare

The article states that Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey spent months “travelling the island before opening at the restaurant at this luxury, village-style country resort”.

“The 18-course tasting at the two Michelin star Aimsir is a meticulous testimony to what they found.

“Galway mussels might be smoked over hickory wood and served with fermented cabbage and roasted kombu dashi, with finishing touches applied by Bailey on an island at the centre of the room. A small farm and gardens have been added, too.”

Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, Derry

Diners are told that they will get to tuck into a “magnificently moist” Legenderry Burger made from local wagyu beef, market fish cooked in a charcoal oven, or tacos topped with treats like porter braised brisket or battered pickled cauliflower” at Pyke ‘N’ Pommes.

The restaurant began with a food truck and evolved into a container and a double decker bus (which both remain on the Foyle riverfront).

“But now there’s also a bricks-and-mortar edition on Strand Road, with Kevin Pyke bringing serious foodie chops. Expect bare bulbs, school chairs and student discounts — as well as can-do spirit and artery-clogging bliss.”

Mae’s, Dublin

A Dublin restaurant also ranks in 10th place, Mae’s offers a four-course tasting menu that “oozes refinement without ever losing its comfort or fun”.

“Service at Mae's starts with three elevated snacks — a rich, pillowy piece of chicken thigh on a skewer with surprising discs of cornichon, perhaps, or a crumbed taste bomb mixing lamb, date and gruyere.

“Irish produce like Durrus cheese and Abernethy Butter take pride of place, and dishes are brought by chefs who may add a spoon of sauce (or sweet Calvados syrup for head chef Gráinne O’Keefe’s signature tart tatin). Offering diners their choice of artisan knives adds a touch of theatre, too.”