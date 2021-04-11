A Dublin man who challenged the lawfulness of his detention in mandatory hotel quarantine was released this afternoon.

RTÉ reported that the move follows receipt of documentation from his lawyers this afternoon after the High Court earlier directed an inquiry into his detention.

It reported that Derek Jennings (47) flew home from Israel to be with his dying father on Friday.

His father, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, collapsed last week and was taken to intensive care.

The court heard that he is in a critical condition and may die at any stage.

Mr Jennings, who is from Clondalkin, began working with his employer in Israel on February 22, where he was due to remain until May this year.

Two appeals by Mr Jennings against the requirement to quarantine were denied.

RTÉ reported today that his lawyers asked the High Court to direct an inquiry into the legality of his continued detention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport.

They said there were compelling and overwhelming humanitarian considerations in this case.

Mr Jennings' senior counsel, Mícheál P O'Higgins, told the court his travel to Israel was certified as necessary by his employer and he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while in Israel.

He has also received a series of negative tests for Covid-19, including a negative result this morning.

Mr Jennings' company, Tokyo Electron, had made arrangements for him to fly home from Tel Aviv.

He booked his stay in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport, as this was a prerequisite for him to board the flight.

Mr Jennings appealed the necessity to quarantine on humanitarian grounds. He said his father was dying and he needed to be with his family, but his appeal was denied.

Mr Jennings lives with his wife and children in Clondalkin. He is the eldest of his siblings and the court heard his mother is very distressed and he wants to support her, RTÉ reported.

After the announcement by the Government that Israel is to be removed from the list of designated states, from which travellers will have to enter quarantine, Mr Jennings submitted a second appeal, but this too was also denied, it reported.

His lawyers said there were compelling and overwhelming humanitarian considerations in this case, and to require him to remain in detention for another 13 days, at an extremely difficult time for his family was disproportionate and unlawful.

Meanwhile, a healthcare worker who had arrived to work in Ireland from Israel, who had also challenged her detention in quarantine, has also been released.

Inbar Aviezer's case was due back before the High Court tomorrow.

Her lawyers had argued that her detention was disproportionate and unlawful.

The case first came before the High Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said 16 States were being added to the list of designated states for which people arriving into Ireland or transiting through them must complete mandatory hotel quarantine.

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Bangladesh, Belgium, France, Italy, Kenya, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Turkey, the US, Canada, Armenia, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curaçao, the Maldives, Ukraine.

But he said he intended to revoke the designation in place for Albania, Israel and St. Lucia. He said however, anyone currently in mandatory quarantine who has travelled from or through these states must complete their period of quarantine.





