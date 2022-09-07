Dublin gym floods as a result of heavy rain as Met Éireann reports 3mm of rainfall per hour overnight

A gym in Dublin city centre has been damaged by flooding as a result of heavy rainfall last night.

Westwood gym in Temple Bar, which has a large gym over two floors as well as a 20 metre swimming pool and spa, was severely impacted by water damage.

A video circulating online shows water gushing from the ceiling onto the gym floor with staff members quickly lining up buckets and towels to collect rainfall.

This comes as Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork as the country experiences a wet spell.

The national forecaster said heavy showers today and possible isolated thunderstorms may lead to spot flooding in the county. The alert is valid until 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann’s 12 hour rainfall radar shows that between two and three milimetres of rain fell per hour in some areas last night and into the early hours of this morning, particularly in the south and north.

There is also a weather advisory in place for the entire country until 7pm this evening.

It will remain unsettled for much of this week with spells of heavy rain or showers, possibly causing further disruption.