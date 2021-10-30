Dublin Fire Brigade braced for ‘tremendously’ busy weekend as Halloween festivities begin

Dublin Fire Brigade has urged parents to explain the danger of fireworks to their children ahead of Halloween night.

Assistant chief fire officer, John Guilfoyle, said people should not be using fireworks as they’re extremely unpredictable.

“Fireworks are illegal, they’re dangerous and they can really cause serious harm. They’re certainly not toys so don’t buy them, don’t use them and don’t give them to others.

“They’re illegal so they may not comply with any particular standards of manufacture so they can be very unpredictable they can explode early or late which can catch people out,” he told The Anton Savage Show on Newstalk.

Mr Guilfoyle recommended that people attend local organised events that are safe for the entire family, he said: “The key message is we do want the public to have fun and enjoy the evening it is a great event and hopefully it will be a safe event.”

He warned people to keep a safe distance from bonfires as some Halloween costumes can be highly flammable.

“Stay back from bonfires, bear in mind you don’t know the contents of it and the smoke can be very toxic so stay well back and also there’s a risk of sparks and debris flying from the bonfire which can cause burns and ignite clothing and costumes.

“You do have to bear in mind that come costumes are rated as toys so they wouldn’t have to meet the standards of normal clothing. So, make sure it’s CE marked that’s really important to check out,” he said.

Mr Guilfoyle said Halloween night is a “tremendously” busy time for the fire brigade.

“The peak demand during Halloween tends to concentrate from 6pm right through to about 2am the following morning. Dublin Fire Brigade operate the emergency ambulance service for the Dublin area and that’s a tremendously busy service.

“There’s constant demand on the ambulance side and in addition then we obviously have demand for fire and the normal emergencies such road traffic accidents, fire alarms and domestic fires.

“All of this is going on in addition to the Halloween demand which would be bonfires, rubbish on fire and anti-social behaviour,” he added.

Mr Guilfoyle said the additional Halloween workload does put extra pressure on the service. He said the crew are also faced with anti-social behaviour during the night.

“Unfortunately, we are faced year on year with anti-social behaviour and in my career, I have witnessed things like verbal abuse, threatening behaviour, physical violence, assaults on our crews, throwing stones and fireworks.

“We really do have enough to do at the incident to ensure that we can resolve it safely and restore normality without the additional pressure of dealing with stuff like that,” he added.

Mr Guilfoyle said the crew are constantly conducting equipment checks to ensure they’re ready to respond.

“This is to ensure that we’re all ready to respond at any one moment that’s a very important stage of our days and evening. Response to an emergency call takes precedent over all other activity.

“When the bell goes off, you’re never 100pc certain what that call may be or what the challenge will be so there is the initial adrenaline and there is a flurry of activity and people have to get to the engine room as soon as we can get into our firefighting gear, board the appliance and head off.

“There is an element of apprehension when you get the initial call and off we go and hopefully we can resolve the incident,” he said.