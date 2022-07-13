Dublin drugs trafficker known as ‘Mr Big’ behind €1m cocaine haul seized by Gardaí

The criminal known as ‘Mr Big’ was behind a million euro haul of cocaine seized at Dublin airport this week.

The 16 kilos of coke was seized in a joint Garda and Revenue operation which was led by intelligence fed through the Garda’s new liaison office in Bogota, Colombia.

The drugs were tracked from South America through Germany and on to Dublin where it was set to be distributed.

Gardaí are focusing on the criminal’s operation as he attempts to grow in the vacuum left by the dismantled Kinahan organisation but say he is one of many major distributors who are falling foul to informers feeding information to police.

He has become a major wholesaler on the north side of Dublin and up through Meath and to the border areas.

While he always held a close association with the Kinahan gang he is understood to also use his own suppliers.

The gang known as ‘The Family’ are the biggest concern on the south side of the city and they too have been growing at unprecedented levels in recent years.

However, both Mr Big and The Family are showing no ambitions to move abroad and instead like to remain on home turf meaning they are easier from a tactical point of view to police.

Sources said a wealth of intelligence is flooding in through crime hot lines established to harness information on the newly sanctioned Kinahan gang but the Garda’s presence in South America is also paying dividends.

Two Dublin Airport workers are being quizzed on suspicion of drug trafficking after gardaí seized the €1m worth of cocaine.

Two of the men in custody are Dublin Airport workers who are employed through a third party contractor.

The DAA confirmed that none of its employees were involved in the incident.

A third man detained is the individual who flew into Dublin. He is understood to be a Brazilian national.

The suspects are currently being held at Blanchardstown and Coolock garda stations in the capital.

They are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and can be questioned for up to seven days.

After that period of detention expires they must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

As underworld fixers turn informants, fresh leads have been opened up for officers trying to establish routes being used by Big and The Family.

This week the Kinahans were dealt another blow when two key operatives from Manchester were arrested and almost €7m worth of cannabis was uncovered in Co Kilkenny.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with Revenue searched a business premises at Ballyhale in Kilkenny where the cannabis was found.

“The floodgates have opened. Not only are they suffering seizures of drugs and cash but we are also sweeping up significant figures working with them in the UK,” a source said.

“This is proper intelligent led investigations and the Kinahans and indeed Mr Big will know how good the information is.”

The Kinahans are being hit in a multi-pronged approach as police move in for the final takedown of their vast US$1bn organisation.

The collapse of business used by them to launder money, US$5m bounties on the heads of Christy Snr and Daniel and Christopher Jnr and paranoia amongst their underlings has everyone abandoning them.

Across the UK and Ireland an unprecedented amount of Kinahan product has been seized in intelligent led operation as they desperately try to keep the massive show on the road and their lieutenants paid for their silence.