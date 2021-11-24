Dublin Council refuse permission for Johnny Ronan’s 10-storey apartment block at Appian Way

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for a proposal by Johnny Ronan for a 10-storey over basement, 44-unit build-to-rent apartment scheme at Dublin’s Appian Way.

The council refused permission finding that the scheme's excessive height, scale and density on a small visually prominent site constitute overdevelopment of the site.

Planners concluded the RGRE and J&R Valery's Ltd scheme for a site at the junction of Lesson Street Upper and Apian Way would have an unreasonable overbearing, visually dominant effect on adjoining sites.

The proposed scheme “with its unjustifiable height and density fails to integrate or be compatible with the streetscape along both Appian Way and Leeson Street Upper,” according to the local authority.

The council concluded the scheme “would seriously injure the visual amenities of the streetscape and would have an adverse impact on the character of the area”.

In the comprehensive refusal, it also found the development would - by itself and by the precedent it would set for other development - seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity and be contrary to the provisions of the Dublin City Development Plan.

The site is located on a heavily trafficked road which is a quality bus corridor and planned Bus Connects route and in an area where there is limited on street car-parking available.

The council said no car parking provision within the site was proposed and as a result the development would generate overspill parking, drop-offs and servicing activity onto the adjacent Leeson Street Upper and footpaths thereby causing an obstruction to pedestrians, cyclists, bus services and other road users resulting in traffic safety hazard.

DCC told the Ronan firm the development “would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard”.

The Upper Leeson Street Area Residents Association had lodged a strident 12-page objection against the scheme which was made up of 29 studio apartments and 15 one bed apartments.

It was planned for a 0.092 hectare site at the junction of Appian Way and Leeson Street Upper.

Planning consultants for the applicants, John Spain & Associates argued the proposal would provide “a quality build to rent residential development in an existing urban area adjoining high quality public transport”.

Mr Spain said the scheme design “creates a high quality feature building at this prominent corner site and key gateway to Dublin City centre”.

The Spain submission also contended the 10-storey height “contributes to the wider streetscape and urban form of the area" and also “provides much needed accommodation in a highly accessible area well served by public transport”.

However, Armstrong Planning, on behalf the Upper Leeson Street Area Residents Association, said: “We object to the proposed development in the strongest possible terms on the grounds that the height, form and scale of the scheme in close proximity to the established, mainly two-storey over basement residences of the immediate area, is completely out of character with the local built form and as such would militate against the principles of proper planning and development of the area”.

In one of 12 objections lodged against the scheme, Armstrong Planning said the “simple realty is that the proposed tower would be visually incongruous in the existing site context which is not expected to change and would be out of character with the area by reason of its vastly excessive height in material contravention of the City Development Plan and should be refused accordingly”.

The objection said the height of the tower at 34.4 metres “is simply too high for the site in such close proximity to nearby residences”.

Armstrong Planning also stated that the 100 per cent proportion of one bed units “is indicative of a seriously unsustainable form of development for the site”.

The Ronan firm now has the option of appealing the Council decision to An Bord Pleanála.