Dublin City Council rejects Coolock plan for 850 homes

DUBLIN City Council tonight voted against handing over a swathe of public land at Oscar Traynor Road to private developer Glenveagh.

The developer had been chosen as the preferred bidder to build 850 homes at the site in Coolock – 30pc social, 50pc private, and 20pc affordable purchase.

Deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny had urged councilors to vote for the project, or to defer a final decision until January.

He said it would take five to eight years for any new plan to get to the stage the current one was at.

However a Fianna Fáil proposal to defer the vote was rejected.

Councilors then voted against disposal of the land to the developer, after angry exchanges over the amount of time allocated for the debate.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting had to end by 8.15pm and each party in the council only got one minute each to speak ahead of the vote.

Councilors rejected the disposal of the land to Glenveagh by 48 to 14 with one abstention.

Online Editors