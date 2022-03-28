Dublin Bus to create 500 new jobs in largest-ever recruitment drive

Lisa Leeper, a driver with Dublin Bus, at their Broadstone Depot, where a recruitment drive will be held this Saturday. Photo: Dublin Bus.

Dublin Bus is to hire 450 new drivers and 50 mechanics in its biggest ever recruitment to deal with projected growth in the coming years.

The company will host a recruitment day this Saturday, April 2, in its Technical Training School at its Broadstone Depot in Dublin 7.

Among the 500 new hires will be 450 drivers and 50 engineering operatives and mechanics, resulting in the company’s biggest expansion since 1989.

Dublin Bus currently employs almost 3,700 people including over 2,700 bus drivers and 500 engineering employees, representing 73 different countries.

Dublin Bus’ recruitment day will seek to entice new drivers into the fleet and will take prospective employees through the application process. Newly-recruited drivers will be paid while in training, the company said.

Bus driver Aedan Moroney spoke before the launch, and said he loves the camaraderie with the public and his customers he meets and encourages anybody thinking of applying to go for it.

“Where would you get a job with a corner office view and freedom of the city? I even get thanked for a living! My advice to anyone thinking about it is..do it. You’ll never look back once you get in.”

Recent recruit Angela O’Callaghan, decided to return to the workforce in 2019 after a 16-year stint as a stay-at-home mom and said anyone that enjoys meeting people and driving “will love it”.

Dublin Bus is expecting increased demand for sustainable public transport under the government’s €2 billion BusConnects investment, which hope to greatly increase the use of public transport in cities in a shift away from private cars in order to lower emissions and reduce traffic congestion.

The average salary is €42,000 annually, and the packages include a mentoring programme to help career progression, paid maternity and paternity for all employees including same sex couples, gym access, subsidised GP medical scheme and employee assistance scheme with free counselling sessions, access to an education support scheme for those going to third level study and free bus travel.