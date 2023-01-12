Dublin Bus scales back some evening services to parts of Dublin amid increase in anti-social behaviour

Some bus services to west Tallaght have been scaled back this evening as a result of an increase in anti-social behavior on some routes.

Drivers had refused to operate some routes from 6pm and told Dublin Bus management that it was not tenable for them to “risk life and limb, driving buses into estates in west Tallaght, to be attacked and assaulted”.

In a letter to Dublin Bus from both the unions the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and Siptu, seen by Independent.ie, they had advised that from 6pm today, and 6pm every day henceforth, routes 27, 65b and 77a will terminate at the Square Tallaght until further notice.

The union said the decision followed 35 incidents of violence and vandalism in December alone, including one incident in which a female bus driver was "terrorised by a huge mob".

However, following discussions this afternoon between stakeholders, it has been agreed that routes 27, 56a, 65b and 77a will now follow the usual and agreed anti-social behaviour protocol after 6pm.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said the routes will not serve the estates.

“Instead of the buses now terminating at the Square in Tallaght, they will go down the N81 out as far as the Saggart terminals, and turn and come back,” he told Independent.ie.

“They won’t be serving the estates right or left. Extra garda resources are being made available to monitor the situation.

“We have also got a commitment that there will be a meeting hopefully early next week of the Tallaght forum, which includes politicians, committee activists, trade unions, Dublin Bus and Go Ahead, and the gardaí.

“Of course, all of this is predicated on there being no incidents, if the behavior doesn’t reduce significantly, then we will have another decision to make.”

The letter to Dublin Bus management has said West Tallaght is one of a few known “hot spots” for anti-social behaviour and has been the subject of stakeholder engagement for over a quarter of a century.