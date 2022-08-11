Dublin Bus drivers accept 15.5pc pay increase

Dublin Bus drivers have accepted a proposed pay and productivity agreement that provides a 15.5pc pay increase over five years.

The deal would see a cost-of-living pay award of 11pc and a further 4.5pc linked to productivity.

It was recommended by the Labour Court, which was accepted by members of SIPTU and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) by a narrow margin- 50.6pc in favour and 49.4pc against.

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus said it is pleased to note the result of the Trade Unions Group ballot on the Labour Court recommendation on the proposed Drivers Pay Agreement 2022.

"The board of Dublin Bus will now consider the Labour Court recommendation,” the company said.

Last month, Iarnród Éireann drivers voted to accept a pay and productive deal worth 10.5pc over five years.

A ballot across five trade union groups accepted it 75pc to 25pc.