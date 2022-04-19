Dublin Airport updates advice for passengers flying short-haul after 8.30am

The Dublin Airport Authority has issued “revised” advice for passengers in relation to security screening delays.

Images appeared on social media in recent weeks of the long queues stretching outside terminal buildings during the busiest periods.

Dublin Airport is now advising passengers flying to Europe or the UK to arrive at the airport up to two and a half hours before the departure of their flight.

In a statement issued today the DAA said: “The recommendation for long-haul passengers is up to 3.5 hours. Passengers flying on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive at the airport any earlier than 06.00.”

Read More

The daa said this will “alleviate pressure” on the passenger security screening area and enable an “enhanced airside travel experience” during the busy first wave of departing flights before 8.30am.

Dublin Airport said that there is “no need” for passengers to arrive earlier than two and a half hours for a short-haul flight.

“daa recommends that passengers check with their airline in advance of travelling to the airport regarding when check-in and bag drop-off opens and to plan their arrival at the airport based on that information. Passengers are also encouraged, where possible, to check in for their flight online,” the statement said.

The DAA said it was adjusting its passenger advice following the “consistent delivery of improved queuing times” at security screening since the end of March, including over the busy Easter weekend.

To help minimise queuing times, security screening in Terminal One will remain open 24/7, while security in Terminal Two will open from 4am.

The statement said passenger advice will be kept under review over the coming weeks as the peak of the summer season approaches.

Passengers due to fly out of @DublinAirport are advised to arrive up to 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe & UK & up to 3.5 hours for long-haul. Passengers on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive any earlier than 06.00. pic.twitter.com/Dp9uXN2DDH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 19, 2022

This comes as nearly 200,000 passengers departed from Dublin Airport between Good Friday and Easter Monday. This is the highest number seen over a consecutive four-day period since Christmas 2019.

The DAA said the “vast majority” of passengers went through security in under 40 minutes last weekend in both terminals with a “small number” over this at certain peaks.

The statement added that Dublin Airport has been able to “consistently keep queue levels at moderate levels” over recent weeks due to several factors, including the successful deployment of a staff taskforce in the terminals, the continued refinement of security queuing systems and rostering at peak times to cope with growing demand for air travel and adherence by passengers to the DAA’s arrival time advice.

Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel.

More than 250 candidates have been successful in interviews over the past two weeks.

The statement concluded that while successful candidates are trained, Garda vetted and put through compulsory security checks over the coming period, a process which takes around five to six weeks, the DAA is working to ensure that it has the “maximum number” of security lanes open at all times in both terminals.

Read More

Read More