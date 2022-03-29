Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has confirmed that it has “paused” the sale of new Fast Track passes “for the time being”.

The Fast Track system uses cashless technology to allow passengers to purchase tickets via self-service kiosks, which facilitates them to bypass security queues.

However, following the chaos at the airport in recent days – which has seen hundreds of passengers waiting for hours in queues – additional Fast Track passes are now unavailable.

In a statement posted on Twitter this morning, DAA said: “All existing bookings remain valid and will be honoured. This move is one of a number of measures being taken to improve the security screening process for all passengers.

“Additionally, Dublin Airport can confirm that, given the difficulties faced by passengers last weekend, all Fast Track bookings from March 25-27 are being refunded.”

DAA said the delays being experienced at security are due to a shortage of staff.

It added that queues are likely to continue to be experienced at peak hours “over the weeks ahead” as it continues to bring additional trained security staff on board.

In a statement released yesterday, the authority said: “DAA would like to apologise for lengthy delays experienced by passengers at Dublin Airport in recent days.

“We are sorry for the stress and inconvenience caused, particularly to those who missed a flight as a result.

"We deeply regret that our valued customers had this experience.”

DAA said it is taking “immediate action” to address the issues but that these processes take several weeks and are happening against a backdrop of growing passenger numbers at Dublin airport.

The authority said it has hired 100 additional staff since the start of the year but there have been delays bringing them on stream due to increased checks on security staff before they can begin working in the airport.

It added: “These factors and others, including Covid related absence, are having an impact on the length of time it is taking passengers to get through security, particularly at busy times, such as the weekend past.

"Unfortunately, queues at security are likely to continue to be experienced at peak hours over the weeks ahead as we continue to bring additional trained security staff on board.”

It comes as Ryanair is advising customers to arrive at Dubin Airport three and a half hours before their flight due to delays at security.

The airline said check-in desks, kiosks and baggage drop will also open three and half hours before flight departures.

Long queues have been reported in the past week at the airport, with stories of passengers missing flights due to the duration spent waiting at security. Some reports detail waits of 90 minutes at security clearance.

The Consumer Association (CA) said they have received a number of reports from customers who have missed flights due to delays at security.