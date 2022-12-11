Dublin Airport staff release Christmas single in aid of three charities

Members of the Dublin Airport Fire and Rescue service have released a Christmas single to raised much-needed funds for three charity.

The Cylinders, as the band is known, recorded a music video for their Christmas “rock ‘n’ roll ode” at the airport fire station, with help from Directing Media who provided their services for free.

Members of the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana and Health Care services also took part in the project, while backing vocals were provided by the Cinders.

It’s the second year that the Cylinders and written and recorded a charity single, and last year they raised over €8,000.

This year, the group has set an initial goal of €10,000 and they are encouraging members of the public to “dig deep” and give what they can.

The latest single is called ‘It Won’t Be Long’ and Cylinders member Eric Flanagan said it’s true to the band’s passions.

"We’re rockers, so I’ve described it as a rock ‘n’ roll ode. It’s Christmas but it’s a rock ‘n’ roll ode for all the people in the emergency and frontline services who will be working this Christmas Day. They’ll be in there working, while the family are at home eating chocolates,” he said.

The fundraiser is being run as part of the Dublin Airport’s staff nominated charity appeal.

Each year, daa staff vote on which charities they want to support and this year St Francis Hospice, the Mater Foundation and Feed Our Homeless have been selected.

Inspired by Blizzards frontman, Niall ‘Bressie Breslin, who aimed to raise €10,000 for charities on a GoFundMe page last Christmas, the Cylinders set the same goal.

However, Mr Flanagan said donations have been “much slower” so far this time around.

"Last year we got a lot of exposure early, but this year I think everyone is fighting for exposure because charities are finding it very slow,” he said.

"Whatever people can give we think is great… We tell people just dig deep and donate. Put your hands in your pockets and give whatever you can because these charities are really, really finding it difficult.”

"For us it’s about a bit of fun, but there’s a deeper implication as regards the charities. So, we just say dig deep, donate, give us the small change that you have,” he added.

Donations to the charity drive can be made via the group’s dedicated GofundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/g9mqa-dublin-airport-police-fire-service?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsApp&utm_term=undefined.