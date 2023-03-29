Dublin Airport shoplifter stopped at London Gatwick with €660 worth of stolen goods from duty free

A thief who stole over €600 worth of items from the duty free at Dublin Airport earlier today was stopped at London Gatwick thanks to a cross-border operation.

Gardaí at Dublin Airport were notified of a shoplifting incident which occurred at The Loop retail outlet in Terminal one.

The officers spoke to The Loop staff and took a description of the suspect, before quickly checking CCTV to determine what flight the person was on.

"When the Garda got to the boarding gate, the plane was in taxi with the person on board having stolen at least €260 worth of goods,” a garda spokesperson said.

“But not giving up, the Garda reached our Sussex Police colleagues in Gatwick Airport to provide the person’s image before the flight landed.”

"After Gatwick Police intercepted the person, it was discovered that she had stolen more than €660 worth of items.”

The stolen items, which were taken from a number of outlets within The Loop, included high-end sunglasses and designer perfumes.

It’s understood the woman is UK national who does not reside in Ireland, and she was in the country for a short stay.

Gatwick police questioned the woman once the items were recovered and investigations are ongoing.

The crew of Ryanair flight FR115 brought the recovered items back to Dublin Airport and the goods were back in retail stores by lunchtime, gardaí confirmed.

Gatwick Police said it was an example of “true cross border policing”.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Dublin Airport’s operator, daa, said: “This incident highlights the strong working relationships that are in place between daa’s teams, An Garda Siochana and their police counterparts in the UK. Thanks to all involved for ensuring that the goods were returned safely to The Loop at Dublin Airport."