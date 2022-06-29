Dublin Airport: Ryanair boss says passengers are ‘wound up with anxiety’ as he welcomes army move

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson has argued that some people are “looking for problems that don’t exist” regarding contingency plans to redeploy army personnel to Dublin Airport.

The Department of Transport announced yesterday that members of the Defence Forces will begin training so they can stand in for security personnel at the airport in the event of a Covid-19 surge.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the plan will cover the period from the 6th of July to the 15th of August.

Following the announcement both the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) and Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association (PDFORRA) criticised the move and said they were not consulted prior to the announcement.

RACO and PDFORRA representatives have questioned what compensation its members will get for the potential airport work, what jobs they will be doing and if the redeployment will clash with day-to-day military duties or private annual leave.

Both unions have said its members will comply with the contingency plan but argue clarity is needed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today With Claire Byrne programme, Ryanair’s Eddie Wilson said that people are "wound up with anxiety" about going to the airport even though there are currently no problems there, and said having the army on standby is the 'sensible’ thing to do.

“The security people up there are doing a fantastic job managing the queues in very difficult circumstances… but it’s sensible to have a that as a contingency in the background, so that if we have some other event, at least you have some spare capacity there and my understanding is that it would be a contingency, they would be trained and they’ll release other DAA staff from elsewhere to join the queues,” he said.

“There’s no point in having reports afterwards as to what went wrong and it’ll never happen again, which is the normal stuff that we do in Ireland. Let’s do a little bit of planning here and if there is a contingency in place, then you have something to rely on, particularly at weekends, and it’s the right thing to do.”

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly argued that the manner in which members of the Defence Forces were informed about the plan was “disrespectful”.

Deputy O’Reilly echoed the concerns raised by RACO and PDFORRA and said both groups should have been consulted.

“These are people, they’re not machines. They might have to do a bit of training, that’s grand, so when are they getting trained, and who’s going to replace them? I mean the Defence Forces are already 3,000 personnel short, so there’s practical considerations,” she said.

“I don’t dispute for a moment that they are going to be a valuable addition but I would ask… why is it now that with a week’s notice they’re going to be deploying the Defence Forces to the airport? Do they know something in relation to a spike that’s going to happen? It is a useful contingency to have additional personnel on standby, but you need to deal with them as people.”

In response Eddie Wilson said: “We’re looking to solve problems that really don’t exist”.

He added: “I’m sure they will be paid… It’s a matter for the Government as to how they deal with the Defence Forces representatives. The majority of people listening this morning would say it’s very sensible to be doing something as a contingency.”

It comes as new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that 1,592,400 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland last month.

Some 85,400 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland in May 2021 and just 28,300 overseas passengers arrived in May 2020.

Despite welcoming almost 1.6 million overseas passengers last month, Irish overseas travel is still down 12.5pc on pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019 there were 1,818,900 overseas arrivals.

The CSO report found that both air and sea travel are recovering, but the recovery in air travel is most dramatic, with a twenty-one-fold increase compared to May 2021.

The recovery is also spread across all major routes. Transatlantic traffic was up the most in relative terms, with 35 transatlantic passengers arriving in May 2022 for every one in May 2021.

Among the continental routes, Spanish routes were the busiest, with 220,200 passengers coming from Spain in May.

Great Britain remained the most important departure country for overseas travellers to Ireland, with 536,200 passengers arriving on air and sea routes, compared to just 32,400 in May last year.